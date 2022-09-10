Oliver Norwood on Sheffield United's home form: 'You look across the tunnel and think, "We've got you.'"'

"The last time we got promoted in 2018-19 we'd go in the tunnel and you're just waiting for us to score," says the cultured holding midfielder who also won promotion with Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham. "Before the game you could see the fear in teams, you could sense it. Every team that came here, you looked across the tunnel and thought, 'We've got you.'"

That feeling is back at Bramall Lane, where the Blades' Championship-topping form has been built. They have won all four games there, scoring 11 goals and conceding one. Add an away win and two draws and it makes them the early pace-setters going into an unexpected weekend off.

Even with 11 injuries to nurse, you sense Norwood and his team-mates would have loved the chance to continue that momentum at home to Rotherham United on Saturday but the South Yorkshire derby was postponed, along with all football in England, Wales and Scotland, as a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday's trip to Swansea City is expected to go ahead.

HICH HOPES: Oliver Norwood senses a fear factor in Sheffield United's opponents, especially at Bramall Lane

Since Paul Heckingbottom took over as manager in late November, the Blades have only lost twice on their own patch. Only Sunderland –beaten there already – have higher Championship gates this season, and Norwood thinks it is significant.

"We know what to expect at Bramall Lane, it's a difficult afternoon for anyone and we've said can we keep it going?" he says. "How many games in a row can we win at home because we want to make it a really difficult place for teams to come.

"We've got back to it being intimidating, where the crowd are really on the opposition's back and behind us. I think we've got it back to that place where everybody knows they've got a difficult afternoon if they come to Sheffield United."

The connection between fans and players comes from more than just results. The Blades are playing thrilling, fluid football which involves the crowd and brings back memories of what they did in that last promotion season.

"It's up to us to entertain, isn't it?" says Norwood, now in his fifth season with the club. "The fans are expecting to be entertained and we've done that so far this season.

“We're not just going to pass it around for the sake of passing, we get the ball forward and let the front players do their bit. We get it to Sander (Berge), get it to Iliman (Ndiaye), get it to Oli Mac (McBurnie) and let them just cause havoc, really, like we did the last time we got promoted.

"Teams used to always say it felt like we had 12 players on the pitch at times and I'm sure the last few home games have felt like that. If you're going to try and stop one player, another will pop up in another position – there's Iliman, Sander, Tommy Doyle, (James) McAtee, McBurnie, George (Baldock) flying forward and Anel (Ahmedhodzic) scoring goals. When we play well at home, we're difficult to stop."

The Blades have been quick out of the traps this season. That was not a given after the disappointment of being knocked out of the Championship play-offs on penalties by Nottingham Forest.

With Covid-19 interfering with preparations, the last two pre-seasons were a bit of a mess and it showed. In 2020-21, the Blades did not record their first win until January, by which time relegation from the Premier League already seemed inevitable. When Heckingbottom took the reins last season, they were 16th in the Championship.

"It's definitely helped (having a proper pre-season) because that's where you get your foundation of fitness," reflects Norwood. "We came back this year earlier than in most years and we've had two weeks where we literally ran for two weeks. I think it stood us in good stead.

"It's difficult at the time – it's not nice, it's not enjoyable – but when we have the start to the season we've had, you can see the benefits."

Given the Premier League quality they retained, the calibre of player they added and the strength of support behind them, Sheffield United should be one of the favourites not just for promotion but the title. Norwood is certainly not trying to downplay their chances.

"When everybody's fit and available I think it's the strongest squad we've had in the five years I've been here, definitely," says the cultured holding midfielder – some compliment considering one of them finished ninth in the Premier League.

"I saw someone put something up about the other day about our injured XI, which was a strong Championship team, wasn't it?

"We just missed out (on promotion) last season and this season we want to go one better. We're not afraid to say we want to get promoted because we do. That's the goal.

"It's too early to look at the league table because anything can happen over 46 games but our target is to get promoted, it's pretty simple. I think we've got as strong as squad as anybody else in the Championship.

"Credit to the owners and the powers that be, they kept hold of Sander (despite interest from Champions League and Premier League clubs) and he goes and scores and does what he did last Sunday at Hull.

"We've got Iliman, Oli McBurnie's firing, Tommy, McAtee... I don't know how long Flecky (John Fleck) is going to be out but you go through the squad and anyone can play at any given time, which is a good sign. We've got two players for every position when everybody's fit – I know that's not the case at the minute!"