Oliver Norwood Sheffield United's late hero, Wes Foderingham the even later villain - player ratings

The Blades drawing a game they lead 2-0 but trailed 3-2 in was only a tiny part of a story which also featured disallowed goals, a missed penalty and four red cards – two after the final whistle.

At time the hosts were excellent going forward and terrible defending, so the match ratings are as up and down as the game itself.

Wes Foderingham – sent off in the post-match nonsense and will now face a three-match suspension 4

GOAL: lliman Ndiaye celebrates putting Sheffield United 2-0 up

Chris Basham – poor defensive display from the stalwart 5

John Egan – normally so reliable: not today 5

Rhys Norrington-Davies – played his part in a poor defensive display 5

Oliver Norwood – made Iliman Ndiaye's goal but more importantly scored the very late equaliser 8

George Baldock – missing in action when Jerry Yates scored his goals 5

Tommy Doyle – excellent midfield performance from the on-loan Manchester City youngster 8

James McAtee – bright in the first half 7

Ben Osborn – got some decent crosses in from the left on his return from injury 6

Iliman Ndiaye – misplaced a few passes but no shortage of desire and a goal as a reward 7

Billy Sharp – justified his surprise selection with some early targetman play which created two "goals" – one disallowed because he was offside 7

Substitutes:

Rhian Brewster (for Sharp, 64) – hit the post from the penalty spot at 3-2 down 4

Oli McBurnie (for Osborn, 64) – denied by an outstanding save 5

Anel Ahmedhodzic (for McAtee, 64) – had a goal disallowed for offside 5

Reda Khadra (for Baldock, 84) – N/A