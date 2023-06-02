INFLUENTIAL Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has reportedly triggered a contract extension to keep him at the Premier League club for the 2023-24 season.

A clause entitling the former Northern Ireland international to an extension - after hitting a set amount of appearances in 2022-23 - has been activated with the terms and conditions believed to have been negotiated when the player first signed for the club in 2020.

Other Blades first-team squad members have also been clauses activated, according to reports.

Norwood made 51 appearances in all competitions last term in an outstanding campaign which culminated in the Blades being promoted to the top-flight.

Sheffield, England, 11th March 2023. Oliver Norwood of Sheffield Utd in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Speaking about his future in the spring and expressing a desire to stay, Norwood said: "Obviously, it's one of those where you want it sorted but there's nothing I can do, it's not up to me, nothing has been said, so we'll see what happens.

"I have said before, the club knows my position but it's not up to me, it's up to the people who run the football club."

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are being linked with a move for one of three unsettled Norwich City players - with defenders Dimitris Giannoulis, Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele all tipped to move on and leave Norfolk this summer.

Despite ongoing uncertainty regarding the future of the club - subject to ongoing takeover talk - Paul Heckingbottom is pressing ahead with his recruitment plans, with a modest budget of £20m earmarked for new signings if there is no takeover.