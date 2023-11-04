'Organised', 'dogged', 'persistent., 'cool' - Sheffield United player ratings as they claim first win of season
As the game ticked into stoppage time it looked like the hosts had been harshly denied the victory their football deserved, but they kept their nerve to claim a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Oliver Norwood smashing in a 99th-minute penalty.
Wes Foderingham – his kicking was not great but he did not have much to do with his hands, and was only beaten by a deflection 6
Jayden Bogle – got forward well without delivering often enough 6
George Baldock – played an unfortunate part in the equaliser but redeemed himself by winning the decisive penalty 7
Auston Trusty – a really good defence display, not just for his ball-winning but the way he organised his team-mates around him 8
Jack Robinson – started on the left of the back three but switched to the centre and did his job well in both positions 7
Luke Thomas – persisted on a difficult afternoon for him 6
Vinicius Souza – gave the ball away too cheaply at times but dogged at what he was there to do, winning the ball 6
Oliver Norwood – kept his cool after a long wait for the video assistant referee and smashed home his penalty 7
Gustavo Hamer – not at his best but played his part in an improved second half 6
Rhian Brewster – unable to get into the game before going off injured 5
Cameron Archer – did not do a great deal except a fantastic finish but you would take that from your centre-forward 7
Substitutes:
James McAtee (for Brewster, 45+1) – loose with a few passes but it was his closing down which created Archer's goal 6
Ben Osborn (for Hamer, 90) – N/A
Unused substitutes: Fleck, Traore, Slimane, Larouci, Osula, Brooks, Amissah.