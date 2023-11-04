All Sections
'Organised', 'dogged', 'persistent., 'cool' - Sheffield United player ratings as they claim first win of season

Sheffield United showed both sides of their game to claim a first victory of the season.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th Nov 2023, 17:34 GMT

As the game ticked into stoppage time it looked like the hosts had been harshly denied the victory their football deserved, but they kept their nerve to claim a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Oliver Norwood smashing in a 99th-minute penalty.

Wes Foderingham – his kicking was not great but he did not have much to do with his hands, and was only beaten by a deflection 6

Jayden Bogle – got forward well without delivering often enough 6

George Baldock – played an unfortunate part in the equaliser but redeemed himself by winning the decisive penalty 7

Auston Trusty – a really good defence display, not just for his ball-winning but the way he organised his team-mates around him 8

Jack Robinson – started on the left of the back three but switched to the centre and did his job well in both positions 7

Luke Thomas – persisted on a difficult afternoon for him 6

TRUSTY DEFENDER: Centre-back Auston Trusty, pictured celebrating with Wes Foderingham, was a rock in a difficult first half for Sheffield UnitedTRUSTY DEFENDER: Centre-back Auston Trusty, pictured celebrating with Wes Foderingham, was a rock in a difficult first half for Sheffield United
Vinicius Souza – gave the ball away too cheaply at times but dogged at what he was there to do, winning the ball 6

Oliver Norwood – kept his cool after a long wait for the video assistant referee and smashed home his penalty 7

Gustavo Hamer – not at his best but played his part in an improved second half 6

Rhian Brewster – unable to get into the game before going off injured 5

Cameron Archer – did not do a great deal except a fantastic finish but you would take that from your centre-forward 7

Substitutes:

James McAtee (for Brewster, 45+1) – loose with a few passes but it was his closing down which created Archer's goal 6

Ben Osborn (for Hamer, 90) – N/A

Unused substitutes: Fleck, Traore, Slimane, Larouci, Osula, Brooks, Amissah.

