STRICKEN Sheffield United defender and vice-captain Chris Basham has provided a further update on his condition after undergoing surgery for a second time this week after sustaining a horrific ankle injury in last Saturday's Premier League debut at Fulham.

The veteran went over on his ankle when attempting a cross in the game at Craven Cottage and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after a lengthy break in play following his freak injury.

Basham received a standing ovation before he was put into an ambulance and taken to hospital.

The 35-year-old went under the knife for an initial operation on Sunday in London and has now had further surgery.

Sheffield United's Chris Basham, bottom, receives treatment as concerned team-mates look on during the defeat at Fulham. Picture: PA.

Posting on Instagram, he said: “Had my two surgeries done now and I can’t thank the surgeons enough for the fast response to me.

"The first surgery was for cleaning up the wound I suffered and dislocation. The second surgery was to repair the ligaments and to fit a plate on my bone where the fracture was.