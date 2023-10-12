'Overwhelmed' Sheffield United defender Chris Basham reveals update on his condition after horror injury
The veteran went over on his ankle when attempting a cross in the game at Craven Cottage and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after a lengthy break in play following his freak injury.
Basham received a standing ovation before he was put into an ambulance and taken to hospital.
The 35-year-old went under the knife for an initial operation on Sunday in London and has now had further surgery.
Posting on Instagram, he said: “Had my two surgeries done now and I can’t thank the surgeons enough for the fast response to me.
"The first surgery was for cleaning up the wound I suffered and dislocation. The second surgery was to repair the ligaments and to fit a plate on my bone where the fracture was.
"I’m in a cast now and it feels a lot more comfortable. Will be in London still for another few days, but then be going home to recover in the right way."Trying to stay positive everyday with great family and friends around me. Still overwhelmed by the support I have received. Thank you, Bash."