Patrick Bamford's return means Leeds United's attacking options 'are quite good', says Daniel Farke

It was more than just three points Leeds United took from their 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers – their forward line has gained a new dimension in the last week.

Patrick Bamford made his first appearance this season as a late substitute at Southampton but it was in midweek he made his mark.

Introduced in the 65th minute, he stretched Rangers in a way they had not been before, regularly running behind onto balls over the top. The man who has done the No 9 job for most of the season, Georginio Rutter, move to the right wing.

Throw in a full debut for winger Jaidon Anthony and even with Willy Gnonto injured, Leeds' forward options look to be better, even if 1-0 did not really showcase it.

"It's top to have an option like Patrick," said Farke. "It's always good to have a player with the quality, the experience but also the character of Patrick Bamford.

"We've missed him a lot when he was away so long. To be able to bring a proven goalscorer at this level into a game and have his experience to work the ball in the last moments to the corner flag, his capability to keep the ball and win headers was quite crucial in the last moments.

"I would be happy if Willy Gnonto was also fit, there's always something new (posing a challenge). When you think, 'Okay, everything's on track, here we go,' there's another setback with an injury or illness.

"I just live in the moment and at the moment the options are quite good because we can react during the game in tactical terms with different types of players, sometimes a change of formation or a change of behaviour against the ball.

"It's good to have those options and hopefully we keep them all fit."

With Joel Piroe scoring four in seven games, Dan James also effective from the bench and Crysencio Summerville deciding Wednesday’s game, perming four forwards will be pleasingly difficult at home to Bristol City on Saturday.