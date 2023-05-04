All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
11 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
3 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
3 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
6 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
8 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
11 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Paul Heckingbottom admits Sheffield United could not live with Huddersfield Town's extra edge

Paul Heckingbottom admitted it was clear which team had the edge as Huddersfield Town successfully fought for their survival but he refused to criticise his Sheffield United players for that.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th May 2023, 22:49 BST

Danny Ward scored the only goal in the game as a Terriers team needing a point to confirm their place in next season's Championship took all three.

Three good chances fell to Daniel Jebbison in a one-sided first half but when Huddersfield showed more intent after the break, the Blades could not stop them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was evident in the second half that there was one team scrapping for survival," admitted manager Heckingbottom. "I am not going to be tough on the lads they have been fantastic that's the difference when you haven't got that edge.

Most Popular

"We were good first half and missed chances but second half they played it like a Championship match."

Heckingbottom, who lost wing-back Max Lowe to a calf injury inside the first 10 minutes was reluctant to criticise players who had already secured automatic promotion to the Premier League.

"Of course we have to put it into perspective but not one of us enjoyed that but we've earned the right to be in that position," he sad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I can't help how I feel after a defeat the lads know that they will rest tomorrow and we will get the bodies right for Monday (when they finsh their campaign at Birmingham City) regardless of what we have achieved this season we have also been playing two games a week relentlessly for a long time."

UNDERSTANDING: Sheffield United manager Paul HeckingbottomUNDERSTANDING: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom
UNDERSTANDING: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

On Jebbison's chances, he said: "The movement was good but the first chance is the easier one.

"That's the difference – how well you perform determines what level you play at."

Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomDaniel JebbisonTerriersDanny WardBladesPremier LeagueBirmingham City