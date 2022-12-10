Paul Heckingbottom admits to frustration as Sheffield United beat Huddersfield Town - but only just

Paul Heckingbottom saw Sheffield United go level on points with Championship leaders Burnley, but admitted to frustration at a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

The Blades utterly dominated the first half but only had Billy Sharp's excellent first goal of the season to show for it, and it led to a much more nervy second half when the Terriers began to play more positively.

"We were fantastic in everything in the first half, we knew how difficult it was going to be but we dealt with it," he said. "The biggest difference was (Jonathan) Hogg coming on (for Huddersfield at half-time) and getting on the ball. I did feel we'd score but I was frustrated we could have been better in the second half."

The big positive for the Blades was that Senegal forward Illiman Ndiaye brought back his World Cup form and Sharp kept up the standard he set behind closed doors in the World Cup break.

FRUSTRATION: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

The pair combined for the goal, Illiman showing great footwork to put Tom Lees and Jack Rudoni on their backsides, then playing a measured pass Sharp cutely lifted over Lee Nicholls.

"Iliman I thought with the ball was fantastic, I can't wait to get hold of him without the ball," said his manager. "You can tell he's been away for a while.

"He worked his socks off. Bill scored two good goals against Rotherham (in a December friendly).

"The finish was great. I love how he approaches his work and I say to him, fight to get in the team. He's got to keep playing as long as he possibly can for me.

"Billy was good. It was his first 90 (minutes of the season) at Cardiff before the break and his second half there was excellent.

"I fancied him for a goal, his two at Rotherham were good and he could have had a couple more. Iliman did great and then the finish, to lift it, it was a real good goal."

It was because of the way the Blades played against Rotherham that Heckingbottom was always confident he would get what he needed from his players on the resumption.

"We had good preparation so there was no doubt in my mind, the only thing that was going to beat us was us and what's in our dressing room," he said. "And that was proved right.

"Once they got into our final third we defended the box well, that was fine but it took the gloss off the performance a little I think."

So dominant in first-half possession Sheffield United could not hit the same heights after the break, when Huddersfield had a lot more about them going forward. But despite that, Duane Holmes' 54th-minute shot straight at Wes Foderingham was their only shot on target as a lack of quality from the bottom-of-the-Championship side showed.

On-loan Manchester City midfielder James McAtee impressed in the first half but his club-mate Tommy Doyle was not named in the matchday squad, despite being available for selection.

"He trained this week, it's just fitness," explained Heckingbottom. "He's medically fit, good in training but only had a couple of days with us. We want to get him back to the levels he was at before."

Sander Berge returned from injury as a substitute.