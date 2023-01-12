Paul Heckingbottom confident Sheffield United will not cash in on stars but he wants a Reda Khadra replacement

Paul Heckingbottom is confident Reda Khadra will be the only senior player leaving Sheffield United in January, but the replacement he wants to sign is not imminent.

The German striker was recalled from his season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion this week to join Birmingham City.

Given his lack of game-time it was no huge surprise but losing a prize asset such as Iliman Ndiaye or Sander Berge would be a concern.

The Blades have spent conservatively since dropping out of the Premier League, with more focus on keeping top players, and the owners are open to selling the club.

AMICABLE: Paul Heckingbottom and Reda Khadra have parted on amicable terms after the latter joined Birmingham City

But with promotion back to the top division and all its financial benefits at stake, manager Heckingbottom is hopeful they will not agree to any transfers which jeopardise that.

"I can't see any reason why we wouldn't,” said Heckingbottom. “They’re our players, so it's up to us."

"We have the bodies there, but sitting here you want as much as you can get. There are also opportunities to play with one nine and a couple of 10s, whether that's Macca (James McAtee), Tommy (Doyle), Ozzy (Ben Osborn), Iliman in those positions.

"There are ways around it but with one out, I want to get one in."

Heckingbottom even gave Khadra a pep-talk before he left.

“I had a chat with him before he went, that moment at Swansea (when he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win) is still one of our favourite moments so far this season and helped us get a big three points.

"I think he struggled a bit with the disappointment of not playing.

"It becomes a point about players wanting to be here, a part of what you want to do and does that take away?

"When we were able to bring Will (Osula) back (from his loan at Derby County), I think it was best that he moved on.”

"Getting dragged off at half-time and having to learn a new position, that's what Reda has been pushed on and I've spoken to him about doing the same at his next club”

