Paul Heckingbottom delighted with Sheffield United's second-half improvement in 2-1 win over Sunderland

The impressive Black Cats were much the better side before the Blades settled down after about 20 minutes, and it was only when Dan Neil was red-carded in the 32nd that the hosts were able to take control. They played some wonderful football when they did, with Anel Ahmedhodzic scoring his first goal for the club, then setting up Max Lowe's, only for Lynden Gooch to pounce on an error and pull a goal back.

Heckingbottom was critical of the way his side started the game, but delighted with the improvement.

MIXED FEELINGS: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

"I thought first half we weren't (at our best), a bit down to us, we weren't as composed on the ball as we wanted to be and credit to Sunderland - they stepped onto us and took risks, fair play to them," said the former Black Cats defender.

"I thought we settled down a bit as the game went on.

"The problem was, we did have a spare midfielder most of the time - Macca (James McAtee) or Sander (Berge) generally but we weren't finding him. Then when we did find him towards the end (of the half) he was turning back and giving Sunderland that chance to press.

"We needed to be better second half and we were. The problem is when you give a goal away like that it just changes the dynamic.

"I know when I watch it back I'll see no chances against but it didn't feel like that when I was on the side and there's just a goal in it."

The red card came when McAtee, making his full debut and first Bramall Lane appearance after joining on loan from Manchester City, pounced on a poor touch by Neil. Just as importantly, they scored not from the free-kick that followed but the corner it led to, Ahmedhodzic thundering in a header.

He found Lowe's goal particularly pleasing because he did just as he had been asked after Sunday's game against Middlesbrough.

"We made big strides at the back end of last season (in terms of set pieces) and the same today," said Heckingbottom proudly.

"Macca pressed high and robbed the ball, it's a red card but then you want to compound that and that's the importance of the set plays.

"It was a good header and for the second Lowey was in a great position.

"At the start of the second half we showed a lot more composure on the ball and before you know it you've got bodies up the pitch and you can start to score goals like that.

"We've had good spells and good patches of play but we haven't played like that as often as we would have liked this season.

"(In the second half) I felt we could almost sub someone if they had more than two touches."

Left wing-back Lowe tapped in when right-sided centre-back Ahmedhodzic got to the byline - again - and pulled the ball back.

"Fair play to him," he said. "We only spoke about that after the game on Sunday about changing his position often. We don't want our wing-backs just hugging the touchline.

"There was a moment first half when he ended up inside and Rhys (Norrington-Davies) was around him.