Paul Heckingbottom hails Sheffield United's 'positive point' at Rotherham United

Paul Heckingbottom was hailing "a positive point" after drawing 0-0 at Rotherham United.

With Burnley winning 3-0 at Norwich City, Heckingbottom's Sheffield United dropped two points in the Championship title race but it would be disrespectful to the Millers' performance to suggest they missed an opportunity at the New York Stadium.

The hosts proved very hard to break down, which is why the Blades had so few chances in the South Yorkshire derby. That said, there were very few for Rotherham either.

"I think for a 0-0 it was entertaining, it felt that on the sides," said Heckingbottom. "We were expecting a tough game, we've played worse and won this season and will do that again. So I take that as a positive point.

"Rotherham are third top-scorers (in the division) at home and if you don't stand up to them they can beat you up. We stood up to them well and I was pleased with that side of it.

"Knowing the opposition, what we're going to face and the boys executing it, the only thing missing was the goal. The amount of time we got three v three or two v two or down the side of the box was arguably the most in a long time, we just couldn't capitalise on it. (There was) some good defending and some moments we need to be better.

"We got in so many positions and didn't get a shot off but there were one or two of things that didn't drop for us."

Opposite number Matt Taylor admitted his team had focused on stopping playmaker Ollie Norwood controlling the flow of the game, and Heckingbottom was pleased with how his players worked around it.

POSITIVE POINT: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

"They go man for man and we knew what would happen with Ollie so we changed how we play," he said. "I was pleased how we played through their press and the only bit missing was their final third in and around the box. I'm pleased with lots of things I've seen."

Tommy Doyle was left out as a precaution after feeling the calf that has been problematic for him at times, but Heckingbottom is optimistic it will not be a long-term absence.

The Blades host Wrexham in an FA Cup replay on Tuesday, then Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday.