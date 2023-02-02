Paul Heckingbottom in the dark over Dozy Mmobuosi's potential takeover of Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom says he has had no conversations with potential buyers of Sheffield United, or any knowledge of a possible takeover beyond what he has read in the media.

And after a transfer window and embargo which could have sidetracked his team, he is happy to be kept out of the loop and left to concentrate on football.

Unconfirmed stories emerged on Thursday that Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is close to a £90m takeover of the Championship club having begun taking the Football League's owners and director's test.

Mmobuosi is chief executive and co-founder of what began as a publishing company but now specialises in telecommunications, remittance, healthcare and agriculture. Tingo International Holdings is valued at £7bn.

Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield Utd (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

When the Blades manager spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon reports of the takeover had emerged but Mmobuosi's name was still to come out.

"It's not for me to talk about and I don't know anything," he said of the possible takeover.

"I haven't got a clue who he is, she is, and I don't want to know. If people thought I should be involved in it, I would. My focus is the players and the staff here and trying to get results."

The Blades remain under a transfer embargo for failing to pay instalments due on previous transfers but the threat of key players being sold to lift it ended when the transfer window shut on Tuesday. Clubs can no longer buy or sell players this season.

Heckingbottom is "thankful and grateful" for the outcome.