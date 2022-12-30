Paul Heckingbottom issues challenge to Sheffield United after they increase gap to third place to 11 points

Sheffield United moved 11 points clear of third place in the Championship on Thursday night but head coach Paul Heckingbottom is determined to keep building on that advantage.

The Blades won 2-1 at Blackpool after Sander Berge put the visitors ahead in the first half before James McAtee’s stunning solo effort doubled the lead after the break, with Marvin Ekpiteta striking for the hosts.

They had Middlesbrough to thank as their place in the top two was made more secure after Michael Carrick’s side came from behind to defeat Blackburn Rovers. If Watford win during Friday’s Championship games, the Blades’ gap to third will still stand at 10 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Heckingbottom is not allowing his side to rest on their laurels and wants his players to increase their lead over the chasing pack with 21 league games remaining.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. Picture: Tim Markland/PA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The result was first class and big parts of the performance were good as well,” said Heckingbottom, whose side now have eight wins from their last nine matches.

“Especially in this league, you can’t take your foot off the gas. You have to be willing to work hard and make sacrifices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If our flair players, or match winners, aren’t willing to do that then they probably don’t play because they give the opposition an advantage, but their work rate is brilliant, and they help us win games at the other end as well.

“It’s a big gap over third, but we want to improve it, we want to keep winning. The more we get now, the harder the work, the better we perform, the more sacrifices we’re willing to make the better position we’re going to be in come the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United's James McAtee (28) celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. Picture: Tim Markland/PA.