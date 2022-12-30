Paul Heckingbottom issues challenge to Sheffield United after they increase gap to third place to 11 points

The Blades won 2-1 at Blackpool after Sander Berge put the visitors ahead in the first half before James McAtee’s stunning solo effort doubled the lead after the break, with Marvin Ekpiteta striking for the hosts.
They had Middlesbrough to thank as their place in the top two was made more secure after Michael Carrick’s side came from behind to defeat Blackburn Rovers. If Watford win during Friday’s Championship games, the Blades’ gap to third will still stand at 10 points.
However, Heckingbottom is not allowing his side to rest on their laurels and wants his players to increase their lead over the chasing pack with 21 league games remaining.
“The result was first class and big parts of the performance were good as well,” said Heckingbottom, whose side now have eight wins from their last nine matches.
“Especially in this league, you can’t take your foot off the gas. You have to be willing to work hard and make sacrifices.
“If our flair players, or match winners, aren’t willing to do that then they probably don’t play because they give the opposition an advantage, but their work rate is brilliant, and they help us win games at the other end as well.
“It’s a big gap over third, but we want to improve it, we want to keep winning. The more we get now, the harder the work, the better we perform, the more sacrifices we’re willing to make the better position we’re going to be in come the end of the season.
“That’s why performances like that are so pleasing. The players drive themselves and they understand what it takes. We try and reinforce it as coaches with the decisions we make to keep them on their toes, but the players are driving it and they deserve the credit.”