Paul Heckingbottom on seeking 'clarity' ahead of Billy Sharp signing new Sheffield United deal

Sharp, who turned 36, was due to speak to club officials about finalising a new contract this week and has also pledged to 'fight for another one' once he commits his future to the club beyond this season.

Sharp has netted 15 goals already in 2021-22 and became the Championship's all-time record scorer last month with age not diminishing his talents - quite the opposite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sharp, Heckingbottom, who will be again without a host of senior players for Wednesday's trip to Blackpool - with United's injury count again stretching into double figures, said: "I spoke to Bill a long time ago, he’s one of a few players with an option in their contract.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp. Picture: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

"So that’s what the conversation will be about. I’m confident Bill will be here next year, but I’m not making any statements there because nothing’s set in stone.

"We need real clarity on the budget, what we can and can’t spend and go from there. Bill’s one of a number who’ve been performing very well and can still help us get to where we want to be, which is the top of this league.

"He’s hungry, he wants to score and play and be in the team. His goals aren’t surprising, he’s bought into how we want to play and use the front players and we’re seeing a different side to his game arguably that he didn’t have.

"I go back and watch him. When he keeps himself fit, the energy and work rate without the ball is no problem. Where he has developed and shown a different side is in the link play, getting bodies around him because he has the brain for it.