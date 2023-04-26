Paul Heckingbottom on Sheffield United's tactical tweak that shows how he has grown as a manager

Paul Heckingbottom says the win which sealed Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League showed how he has grown as a manager by learning to trust his instinct.

The Blades endured a tight first half with West Browmich Albion before kicking away to a 2-0 win thanks to a slight tactical tweak which saw them go from a midfield of two sitters and James McAtee further forward to Tommy Doyle manning the fort whilst McAtee and Sander Berge got into the inside-forward channels.

Berge opened the scoring before Anel Ahmedhhodzic secured the win and the promotion Heckingbottom has been working towards since becoming manager in November 2021.

"Whoever you ask would probably say a different thing," he said, when asked what the important factors in the achievement had been.

"It's been about me learning from experience and trusting my gut because it's never been wrong ever. Ever.

"If I'm stood there on the side and I'm uncomfortable I make a change now, whether it's shape or personnel.

"The worst feeling in the world is feeling like that, not doing anything and something bad happens.

"More of it's been off the pitch, managing those things. That's where Macca (assistant manager Stuart McCall) and Jack (Lester, his coach) have been good for me because they've been in the manager's position so they know what the role is and they also know me.

TACTICAL TWEAK: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

"That's been big for me this season, learning to do the things I've probably not done before, the softer skills and influencing people.

"The end goal has always been this promotion. Everything I've said or done or thought about doing has always been about is that going to help us achieve this, not is it going to make me feel better.

"I've always been one if I sleep well, I'm not bothered.

"This is what it's about. I've been lucky to have a couple of promotions and a cup win and that's what you play for.

"I think you have to be motivated by winning because you can always be safe or appears other people but if you're in, you're all in, you've got to go for it.

"You may do things that end up failing or costing you the job but if it's to win something, it's the correct thing to do.

"This is what we're here for. The players have come in, this is what they came for, and the ones who stayed, this is what they stayed for so everyone's just got to enjoy it."

Carlos Corberan's West Brom were happy to concede possession in the first half but Heckingbottom wanted his side – and particularly Berge and McAtee to get on the ball in more threatening positions.

"Sander was excellent, particularly in the second half," he said. "We went to the midfield three after just two minutes of the second half because I had a feeling we'd need to and put Sander and Macca on the outside because we couldn't get the space in the middle.

"You recognise patterns of how teams are going to try and stop you. They set up really tight four, four or five, then one or two and we were constantly around the outside or in front and I wanted to play behind more.

"We wanted to get them on the outside and give them a different problem and we got Sander and Macca on the ball behind their midfield."

Wednesday's change meant telling Berge that although he had been the Blades' best player in the first half, he was not doing things they way the manager wanted.

"Sander was great first half and he was involved in our best bits but tactically that's not what we needed," said the manager. "We needed at least one of the midfielders the other side of their front players.

"I spoke to him at half-time and he got it. He said why he was doing it and I told him it was the wrong decision.

"There were times when he'd be in the left-back slot and Jack "(Robinson, the left centre-back) would be high (up the field) or in an attacking midfield slot and we want that the other way around.

"Sometimes you have to play with that bit more discipline.

"The tactical change forced Sander to play higher and only Tommy deeper and Anel to take the ball in their positions. Sometimes simplicity's the most important thing."

Berge's goal was created by Iliman Ndiaye intercepting a poor pass backwards from Taylor Gardner-Hickman. It was a goal that delighted Heckingbottom, who managed the Senegal striker in the under-23s, handed him his first-team debut as caretaker manager in 2020-21 and gave him his run in the side as permanent manager.

"I say it all the time about Iliman winning the ball back and being on the front foot, in a position to press," said Heckingbottom.

"He looks at me sometimes when I have a go at him for not doing things like that but I've seen him do it and worked with him that look.