"We're hurting," said Chris Basham after Sheffield United's 1-0 lead turned into a 2-1 deficit at the back end of what turned out to be 15 added minutes at Tottenham Hotspur.

It was hard not to feel sorry for them.

After 90 minutes, Paul Heckingbottom's plan was working a treat.

The Blades had defended heroically and stoically, Basham tracking James Maddison into midfield, Luke Thomas subduing Dejan Kulusevski, Jack Robinson throwing himself in front of shots, Wes Foderingham saving what got through.

DESPAIR: Oli McBurnie reacts to Dejan Kulusevski's winner for Tottenham Hotspur

To be without your captain and best defender, John Egan, against an attack led by Son Heung-min ought to have been a disaster waiting to happen but Anel Ahmedhodzic and co ensured it was not.

Gustavo Hamer converted his chance like a cold-blooded assassin.

Yes, Spurs had most of the game – 28 shots to seven was not misleading. Yes, the Blades had ridden their luck. Basham, after taking Maddison's standing leg, and to a lesser extent Vinicius Souza for a push in Yves Bissouma's back – the midfielder's dramatic fall probably worked against him – were lucky not so much that Peter Bankes did not give a penalty, but that video assistant referee Graham Scott kept schtum.

Basham's claim that “We created the best opportunities of the game I think,” was debatable, but the spirit and skill at his end was not. It was a similar gameplan to Manchester City – accept the opposition will have most of the ball (70 per cent this time) but keep your shape and discipline and when the chance comes – when Robinson's long throw-in cleared everyone bar Hamer in the 73rd minute – take it.

RELIEF: Dejan Kulusevski (centre) celebrates scoring Tottenham Hotspur's late winner against Sheffield United

There was a lot for the travelling fans to be proud of.

"Their keeper was outstanding, they defended their box really well and they're a threat up front," said Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs “struggled to create big opportunities and had to bring on five players who are internationals – unbelievable players," noted Basham.

But.

FALSE DAWN: Gustavo Hamer puts Sheffield United in front for the first time this season

The Blades have been very good at producing 90 minutes of stout defending. But modern games do not last 90 minutes. The last three defeats were lost after the 87th.

And whilst brilliant attacking players are not scoring many brilliant goals past them – all four losses have been by a single-goal margin – they are being donated soft ones.

When Basham lost Richarlison at a 98th-minute corner he equalised. Two minutes later, Ahmedhodzic gave the ball away and Kulusevski shot through the legs of Robinson and into the net.

Oli McBurnie's second yellow card, for dissent, in the time added to added time for goal celebrations was harsh on a striker who had more than done his bit to help out defensively – never more so than when throwing himself in front of a Son shot seconds after his first booking, for fouling Manor Solomon.

A tough next game at home to Newcastle United will be tougher still without him.

To hyper-critical of tiny lapses in concentration from players who ran so hard – James McAtee went off with cramp after 68 minutes and was not even one of the defensive players – feels too harsh, too negative. But it is the reality of this level.

In the Championship, the Blades would have been unlucky if this season's defensive errors cost more than one goal, but teams of the quality of Spurs and Manchester City, even Nottingham Forest, do not let you off very often.

So they have one point from five matches.

Heckingbottom took out his frustration on the officials in a post-match rant which will surely cost him a few bob – "ridiculous", "referees are killing the game", “dictating the game", "they haven't got a clue". The big intake of breath from his press officer when Heckingbottom directed a question about whether he thought he would get in trouble for all that (and more) said it all.

Bankes did have a bad game but the Blades benefitted as much if not more than Spurs.

Despite Heckingbottom's complaints, Bankes should have dealt with Foderingham's time-wasting at source and let the game flow. Given the goalkeeper's first-half booking for handling outside his area, that could have been costly.

But with the crowd on his back, Bankes annoyed both sides with his toss-a-coin decisions.

The game was interrupted a couple of times in succession by a misfunctioning multiball system, then even longer as he spoke to the fourth official about it.

At one point Robinson went to take a quick free-kick against Son, who had not retreated, but missed so the forward collected it and dribbled at him. Robinson was booked. Kicking the ball away? Goodness only knows.

You can point fingers at others when you do your own job but in the final minutes, the Blades did not.

The Premier League table has no columns for ifs, buts or maybes. If you want sympathy – even if deserved – look elsewhere.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario; Porro (Emerson 90+4), Romero, van de Ven (Hojbjerg 90+4), Udogie; Sarr (Perisic 79), Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon (Richarlison 79); Son (Johnson 79). Unused substitutes: Skipp, Dier, Forster, Davies.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Bogle (Trusty 86), Basham, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Thomas; Souza, McAtee (Norwood 69), Hamer (T Davies 79); McBurnie, Archer. Unused substitutes: A Davies, Traore, Slimane, Larouci, Seriki.