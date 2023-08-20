Paul Heckingbottom was stating the bleedin’ obvious after Sheffield United’s 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest, but he had to because the recruits he desperately needs are not yet at Bramall Lane.

Giving Serge Aurier time to pick out two brilliant crosses was a big factor in Friday's defeat but when Taiwo Awoniyi tired after his sixth goal in as many games, Steve Cooper could bring on £15m former Leeds United striker Chris Wood to head an 89th-minute winner.

When second Premier League starts caught up with 19-year-old Will Osula and 20-year-old Benie Traore, all the Blades had was Andre Brooks and Antwoine Hackford, two teenagers yet to make a league start.

It means Heckingbottom has to tread carefully when mistakes happen, or when Traore failed to snaffle a late one-on-one at 1-1.

"We should have dealt with the cross for the first goal and the cross for the second goal," he reflected. "Antwoine should press the centre-back, there's a pass to the right-back and it's in the net.

"We're doing the learning on the pitch in the Premier League.

"I'm not going to make a negative judgement on any new players.

"Vini (Souza)'s not played a football match since May, so I'm making a positive judgement on his 60 minutes. Gus (Hamer) had not had 90 but I know what a good player he is. They will get better.

DEFEAT: Paul Heckingbottom watched Sheffield United suffer a second consecutive defeat of the Premier League season at Nottingham Forest on Friday

"Benie Traore and Will are doing so much donkey work for the team, imagine if they'd come on in the last 15 minutes?"

Striker such as former Bournemouth player Josh King, Divock Origi – scorer of the winner in the 2019 European Cup final – and Troyes’ Mama Balde have been linked.

None are likely to change the result against Manchester City but the extra bedding-in time will make them better against Everton the following weekend, and stop young players and those not yet match-fit being pushed too far.

"If you sign players in June, July, you've had two or three months with them," said the manager. "If you sign them at the end of the window it's September, October, November before you're really happy."