SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that some of his players are suffering from illness symptoms in the build-up to Wednesday night's mouth-watering FA Cup fifth-round tie against Premier League big guns Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.

One of the players feeling under the weather is loan defender Ciaran Clark, who was not in training at Monday at the club's Shirecliffe base with a few others missing, according to the Blades chief.

He said: "Ciaran is ill. There's Illness going through the camp at minute and he is one of them. He's not in today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a few missing and will have to wait and see how everyone is tomorrow (Tuesday) to decide the team off the back of that, which is frustrating because we have just got a few bodies back and with this type of tight schedule, I know the type of team I’d like to pick.

Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA

"We have to wait and see now.

"It’s trying to prevent (it spreading). But players want to play. From Covid, everyone’s approach to things like this has changed. The practice has got better and if there were coughs, colds and bugs going around before, you just got on with it. Certain practices which have stayed since Covid have probably helped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s like anything, if it’s in amongst us, people are going to get it and we will have to deal with it. If they are fit enough and well enough to play, they play. Id not, then we won’t see them.”

Heckingbottom was quick to praise the impact of home supporters at Bramall Lane and their backing from start to finish in Saturday's key Championship victory over Watford and wants more of the same on a night when the hosts are likely to invariably 'suffer' for spells against one of the top-flight's 'big six' and need support from the stands more than ever.

He said: "We are going to need the fans. They were excellent from start to finish on Saturday.

"There's times on Wednesday where will suffer without the ball. Fans will play a huge part. (to help)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Looking at Spurs players and the atmospheres they have played in, it will not impact them. The more positive noise from the crowd, the more it helps on the pitch.