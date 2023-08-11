Paul Heckingbottom says compromised Sheffield United need experience and focus, not 'pettiness'

Paul Heckingbottom admits Sheffield United go into a new Premier League season without a strong enough squad and "compromised" in how they can play. Rather than waste time on recriminations, he wants them to focus on adding the experience he so badly needs.

The Blades host Crystal Palace on Saturday with a weaker squad than the one that was second in last season's Championship.

Arguably their two best players, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, have been sold in August and recruits Vinicius Souza, Auston Trusty, Benie Traore, Anis Slimane and Yasser Larouci are young and untested in English football.

"We have got a lot of young boys in our group," said Heckingbottom.

"From when when we took over, we've lost 18 players from the first-team squad and got six in.

"We're desperately light."

Owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad has told Heckingbottom the fees for Ndiaye and Berge will be available. He wants experienced players, although Premier League experience is not a priority.

"We need everyone to be patient with those (young) players but to help them along we need boys with a bit more experience, ones who can give us a big lift as a group and the fans," he argued.

NO EXCUSES: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

Corners will have to be cut first.

"We had a real clear way we wanted to play," said Heckingbottom. "(Ndiaye, Berge, and former loanees James McAtee and Tommy Doyle) were in our five top assist-makers. How we played last season's gone. It doesn't mean we can't recruit to play the same way."

The former Barnsley and Leeds United manager has always preached a culture of "no excuses".

"I've had harder (times) than this," he said. "A lot harder!

"I wanted to prepare everyone for what might happen and everything that could have happened has – maybe a couple more things.

"There's no time for any pettiness – whose fault's this or that?

"Everyone wants the same thing, which is to be as good as we can be at the end of the window.