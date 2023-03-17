Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield United FA Cup team selection will be helped by international break

Paul Heckingbottom say an upcoming international break means he does not have to worry too much about resting players in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at home to Blackburn Rovers.

James McAtee has recovered from the cramp which took him off in Wednesday's 2-1 win at Sunderland. Daniel Jebbison will have to be assessed after being on the painful end of a hefty tackle from Trai Hume.

It is far from unusual for managers to rest players in cup competitions but with a Wembley semi-final at stake for the winners and no league game until April 1, Heckingbottom says squad rotation will not be high in his thinking.

"Not really, because we have the international break afterwards," said Heckingbottom, who has around a dozen players representing their country at different levels at the end of the month. "It seems silly having two games a week forever – and I don't think we should get used to it – but a Wednesday to a Sunday is a luxury for us.

INJURY DOUBT: Daniel Jebbison is Sheffield United's only major concern for their FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers

"Lately we have been having Wednesday to Saturday morning so we will just see how everyone is.

"The two weeks afterwards we can relax and unwind but we have a dozen players away and they have a tight schedule and we don't get them back until the Thursday before the Norwich game so that will play a part after the game. We will see how everyone is tomorrow (Friday) and then pick the game.

"(McAtee had) cramp, so he will be fine, fit and available. The only one who felt anything was Jebbo (Jebbison), he took a knock with that tackle in the first half so he has not been on the grass today so we will see how he is tomorrow.

Heckingbottom has been drilling into his players the opportunity that stands before them with the semi-finals at Wembley, with all that means to football lovers.

"I said before the Sunderland game to the players, this week could be one of the biggest weeks of the season," he said. "Potentially one of the biggest weeks of the players' careers and potentially one of the biggest weeks in the club's history.

"We have to understand that and understand what we are playing for. Not just for this week, but if we can keep performing well enough we can keep having more weeks like this.

"There are not many times you get to play at Wembley so it is always a big occasion for the players it is big, but for the fans it's huge, it's a reward for the season. So we know what's at stake but I think you don't want that to be the only reason. This is a quarter-final, not a semi-final.

