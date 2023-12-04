The Blades manager had just gone past his two year anniversary in the job, during which time he took them to the Championship play-off semi-finals, then automatic promotion.

But this season has been a real struggle, with just five points from their opening 14 games. Saturday's 5-0 defeat to Burnley returned them to the bottom of the table below even Everton, who have been deducted 10 points for financial fair play regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such a bad start has seen Heckingbottom's future widely discussed since September.

But it has been the manner of the last two performances in particular, losing by an aggregate 8-1 to relegation rivals Bournemouth and Burnley with very tepid displays by the team, which have cost Heckingbottom.

Former manager Chris Wilder is thought to be interested in returning to Bramall Lane, and there have been reports for some times that he has been sounded out about the post.

Wilder built his reputation on taking the Blades from League One to ninth in the Premier League, though he left midway through the following season, 2020-21, which ended in relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His former centre-back, Phil Jagielka, retired from playing last week and could be an option to join the coaching staff.

SACKED: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

Originally brought to the club by Wilder as under-23 coach, Heckingbottom stepped up to replace him as caretaker manager in 2021, with relegation seemingly inevitable.

He was overlooked for the permanent job in favour of Slavisa Jokanovic, but was given it when the Serb was sacked in November. That season he guided a team in danger of being sucked into the Championship relegation battle to the play-off semi-final, where they were beaten on penalties by Nottingham Forest. The following year they won automatic promotion despite a transfer embargo preventing signings in the mid-season transfer window.

Having financially over-reached during the last stay in the Premier League, owner Prince Abdullah has been looking to sell the club throughout Heckingbottom’s tenure and the budgetary constraints have told when he tried to upgrade the squad for a return to the top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Barnsley and Leeds United has been under pressure since the club’s record home defeat, 8-0 to Newcastle United in September.