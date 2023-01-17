Paul Heckingbottom tells Sheffield United fringe players 'It's on you to make sure you get the work you need'

Paul Heckingbottom says the onus is on Sheffield United’s fringe players to make sure they stay fit enough to take opportunities when they are presented.

Another could be on the way with the Blades waiting to discover the extent of Iliman Ndiaye's injury and no progress yet on signing a forward to replace Reda Khadra.

Former Barnsley and Leeds United manager Heckingbottom has never been one to mollycoddle players and he says it is up to the individuals concerned to ensure they are getting the fitness work they need if his attention is dragged elsewhere.

"We've got a way that works well for the boys who aren't in the team," he explained. "The team's never set in stone so there'll be game opportunities.

"We've got the under-21s and we certainly arrange enough game-like sessions at the training ground.

"The boys know when those work days are. It’s on the boys out of the team to chase me up.

"I'm not thinking about specific players every day, something could crop up and I'm dragged away so a lot of it's on them but because of that framework they know when they should be working."

Wing-backs Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle, who took his goal tally to three in his last two appearances, took their chances against Stoke City at the weekend and the 2-1 win could yet present another, with Ndiaye limping off after a heavy tackle.

SIDELINED: Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye receives treatment during the clash at Bramall Lane on Saturday and is now doubtful. Isaac Parkin/PA

The Senegal striker has been in brilliant form recently, as shown by his nomination for the Championship's player of the month for December despite not scoring a goal (he made four). He would be a big loss if he could not recover from the injury in time for Friday's Yorkshire derby against Hull City.

Oli McBurnie is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, and fellow striker Rhian Brewster injured his hamstring in October, leaving the Blades light up front.

Heckingbottom is keen to sign a replacement for Khadra, who was recalled from his loan by Brighton and Hove Albion after a lack of opportunities at Bramall Lane. He has since joined Birmingham City.

Chelsea winger Silko Thomas has been on trial with the Blades but the 18-year-old is viewed as a development option at wing-back if he were to move to South Yorkshire.