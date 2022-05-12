Paul Heckingbottom tells Sheffield United to keep pushing on in Bramall Lane play-off

The Blades host Nottingham Forest at the weekend, before travelling to the City Ground on Tuesday. The winners of two legs will meet Huddersfield Town or Luton Town at Wembley.

It means he does not want his team changing their approach and certainly not panicking towards the end of the first leg.

COMPOSURE: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

"It's different," he said. "You've heard the old saying you can't win it in the first leg but you can lose it and to a certain extent I agree with that.

"It's not like when you're winning the last 10 minutes you have to hold on for the three points, you don't. If the game's there for you, you can be just as positive as you have been for the previous 80 and try and get another goal to set you up better.

"You just play the game because there's no three points, you try and manage every part of it, take every opportunity. Likewise off the back of that you have to guard against everything because a team may come and I'm not saying Forest will do this but sit back and look to keep it as tight as they possibly can for an away leg.

"It does add a different dynamic but the main message is you don't panic, you just try and get as much out of the game as we possibly can."

The Blades have no fresh injury problems, but will still be without captain and top-scorer Billy Sharp.

"Morgan (Gibbs-White)'s been back on the grass today, so he'll be fine," said Heckingbottom.

"George (Baldock) has had more training minutes in him, he's looking good. Bills another few days' closer. Touch wood, everything's as good as it could be.

"If (Sharp)'s available to play we'd like him to play some part in the tie but if he's not ready, he's not ready. He is doing all he can and the staff are doing all they can."

Like the Blades, Forest gave the rest of the Championship a head-start before changing their manager and getting their act together.

"They've got obvious threats on the counter and down the right-hand side," said Heckingbottom. "They recruited really well in January, they made a lot of good signings.

"Although Steve (Cooper, the manager) had them playing really well in terms of how they set up, I think they came across a real settled way of playing which we see now.

"You can have a team who's in good form but we're playing a good team."

The Blades have been boosted by the news Chris Basham has signed a new two-year contract. Other players are still hoping to agree new deals, but nothing has yet been completed.

"In my mind it was never in doubt and probably Bash would say the same but until things are sorted and signed you're always reluctant to count your chickens," said Heckingbottom.

"He's been important for a number of years at this club and hopefully for the next few as well. He's a big part of the success this club's had up until now and I see him as a big part for the next few too.

"I was hoping to (talk about it) but until it's all ratified by the board I'm not going to.