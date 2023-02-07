Paul Heckingbottom wants Sheffield United to show same desire as at Wrexham, with much better football

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM is demanding the same resolve Sheffield United showed at Wrexham allied to much better football when the sides meet again at Bramall Lane.

But the Blades manager says he will not take any selection risks to try and get it.

Tuesday’s FA Cup replay follows a 3-3 draw at the Racecourse Ground. The visitors were lucky to get that, John Egan snatching a stoppage-time equaliser for the 10 men.

"There were so many things we did in that game where we wouldn't be undefeated (in the last 11 matches) or averaging two points a game if we performed like that," said Heckingbottom.

"The mentality, the personality, the will to win and keep going to the end if it's not your day were there but in terms of the tactical element and how we want to play there were lots of things wrong."

Conference club Wrexham have attracted a new fanbase – especially in North America – through Hollywood ownership and a Netflix documentary.

"It was all set up for a cup shock and there were the jokey comments Ryan made about it being a massive shock if Sheffield United win but we knew what we were facing," said Heckingbottom of the original game, also live on terrestrial television. "It was a circus and there just happened to be a football match on the side."

Although the Blades want to progress – probably as much to preserve their unbeaten run as to secure a fifth-round tie at home to Tottenham Hotspur – Heckingbottom will not be taking any risks over fitness. Tommy Doyle is likely to miss out again, although Ciaran Clark could feature.

Sheffield, England, 4th October 2022. Stuart McCall Sheffield Utd assistant coach and Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield Utd during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"Anyone with any doubts will probably not feature," said the manager. "(Doyle's) been running on the grass with George (Baldock) so it's not a problem with fitness in terms of coming back and reoccurring, it's just him being over his calf issue. If he misses out, he'll do some training.

"Ciaran's had three sessions. If we get the chance to get him some minutes, we will do it. But not 90, that'd be foolish."

John Fleck is back in training after ongoing issues on his recovery from a broken leg.

Last six games: Sheffield United DDWWWD; Wrexham WDWWDW

Referee: L Doughty (Lancashire)

