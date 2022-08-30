Paul Heckingbottom warns Championship Sheffield United have more to come after emphatic 4-0 win over Reading

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oli McBurnie was substituted shortly after falling awkwardly in the 4-0 win at home to Reading, but Heckingbottom put minds at rest by confirming his removal was little more than an attempt to conserve his energy and inject more from the bench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He does, however, have Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens and Jayden Bogle out at present, making the comprehensive victory all the more impressive.

WARNING: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom applauds the home fans at full-time

"From start to finish it was pretty dominant," he enthused. "I'm pleased with it, pleased with the players and how they performed, it was strong.

"We've got lots of options but we've got more missing. I want more options.

"It was great to take Iliman (Ndiaye) and Oli off when they started flagging a little bit and inject energy with Reda (Khadra) and Rhian (Brewster). Then Bash (Chris Basham) for George (Baldock) - we've not had that replacement for George but with Bash we know we've got that.

"Macca (James McAtee) came on for Tommy (Doyle), which was needed, and showed his qualities but we'll be even better when we get the other boys back."

Heckingbottom made his last signing in the first week of September, and has no plans to make more.

"We've got enough bodies in but we've got too many injuries," he said. "I'm always going to ask (the board for more funds) because I know how hard we've worked to get the players and how hard the players are working.

"It's so unrelenting, the schedule, it's impossible for 11 to do it. It was great to change the front players, I'd love do it with the midfielders more.

"But I'm happy. We've worked hard to get this group together and if the window shut now I'd be delighted."

Young striker Will Osula could go out on loan before Thursday's 11pm deadline so long as it does not leave the squad short.

"There's lots of interest but we have to be sure, make sure everyone's got through today," he said.

"As happy as I am that we did all our business who knows how frantic and stupid it can get so I need to make sure we have the players I want left."Oli McBurnie scored his second goal in as many games but was outdone by central defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who scored two.

"I'm just happy with the goal," he said of McBurnie. "From his point of view you're looking at getting across the defender for a near-post header. Emphatic.

"It shows the hunger and the goalscorer in him but the quality of the goal was really good from our point of view, from the team and from Lowey (Max Lowe, who delivered a brilliant cross).

"It was good for the team and really put us on the front foot.

"Anel's goals are a bonus, aren't they? Although he won't be shooing from outside the box again!"He's a threat going forward but we didn't sign him for his goals. That finish from the corner is top, really good, but that's just a bonus. We did know we were getting someone athletically good enough and comfortable enough on the ball to help us in attack, definitely. We knew what we were getting.

"We knew what we were getting because I got shown him straight away (after becoming manager) because we knew what we needed. It was him and a couple more in that centre-back position.

"He could have probably gone in the summer to higher-profile clubs than us or chased money but he wanted to come here. That shows in my eyes how rewarding it can be to put the effort in.