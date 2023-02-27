Paul Heckingbottom says it is part of his job as Sheffield United manager to not take John Egan’s reliability for granted.

Only a game behind ever-present Oliver Norwood for the most Championship starts for the Blades this season, centre-back Egan’s consistency and quality can go unnoticed at times, so familiar have they become.

But his crucial interception to stop Ismaila Sarr opening the scoring in Saturday's 1-0 win over Watford was a reminder.

"I have conversations with him regarding the team but also individual ones regarding him, his standards and leadership and where he can still improve but also help improve the team," said Heckingbottom, whose side claimed three points via a Ryan Porteous own goal.

LEADER: Sheffield United centre-back John Egan

"It's important those players that are no problem to you as a manager, you don't want them to not get the same attention.

"Internally he certainly gets praise, credit and feedback but probably because everyone sees him getting eight of 10 every week, doing his job, he probably doesn't get talked about a lot.

"He still needs pushing. I think he likes that.

"He's played at the top level and he's at a big club. He's played however many internationals but I think he still wants that challenge, he wants to go back up to that next level.

"If he can keep his standards high enough it'll go a long way to helping everyone get there."

With 37-year-old Billy Sharp now playing a peripheral role – he was a substitute again on Saturday – Egan has been captain more often than not this season.

