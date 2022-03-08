Paul Heckingbottom's delight at Sheffield United win had nothing to do with Chris Wilder, he insists

Blades legend Chris Wilder was in the Bramall Lane dugout for the first time since he left the club he supported, played for, then managed. But it was an unhappy return as his team was completely outplayed by their rivals for a play-off spot.

"To lots of people it is special but to us it's three points," he insisted.

IMPORTANT WIN: Paul Heckingbottom saw Sheffield United comfortably defeat a play-off rival

"You've got to enjoy it. Hopefully if we pick up enough points the game will get bigger so why would you play it down? You want to deal with the pressure.

"A lot more teams around us are going to be playing teams in and around them so it's just important we try and pick up more points than the other teams, that's it.

"It's sounds boring but that's what it is.

"There's that many teams around the top half playing each other and it's the same on Saturday, it'll be the same again the following week so all we have to try and do is make sure we pick up more points than the rest. It won't settle down and we won't know who the four teams are for the play-off spots until the last few games.

"It's our job to make sure we're one of the teams in the mix come the last few games."

His team played with an energy and a ruthlessness lacking against Nottingham Forest days earlier.

"Why did I enjoy the win?" said Heckingbottom. "Because of the performance.

"There's lot's of reasons why it was good, too many to go through. Everyone deserves credit because there's a lot of work goes into a performance like that from the players, the staff and the analysts but the players have to carry it out on the pitch. That was one of them where it comes off for you.

"To us it's the three points.

"For Chris it is different, 100 per cent, and I'm really pleased with how the day's gone for us in terms of the result but I thought everything was good. It was great Chris's (coaching) team got announced out and got the ovationand a thank, you - all that's really important.

"But we all know once the whistle goes it's about the win, it's about the game. Chris wanted to beat us, we wanted to beat Chris and our fans wanted us to win, which is great.

"Take the result out of it, I thought everything from that aspect was handled really well."

The only negative for the Blades was John Fleck going off injured in the first half.

"He felt his groin so we'll have to see," said Heckingbottom. "We didn't take any risks. Flecky's aware of it, it's an issue he's had and he knows. You generally do when it's a muscle problem,.