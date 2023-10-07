The forgotten man of Sheffield United is back not so much with a point to prove as a debt to repay.

The last time the Blades played a Premier League season, Rhian Brewster was the club’s record signing, bought to take them to another level after finishing ninth in 2019-20.

It would be unfair and cruel to say he did, but the forward was powerless to stop them dropping into the Championship after a goalless debut campaign. Injury prevented him playing too big a part in getting them back to the top flight, a hamstring injury ending his campaign in October after just one goal.

The Blades stood by him. Highly unlikely to be able to shift such expensive but damaged goods, you could argue the club had little choice, but their concern for his welfare was sincere.

BACK OUT THERE: Rhian Brewster applauds the Sheffield United fans at West Ham United after his return from injury

Fans on the other hand could do as they pleased. The number who stood by the now-23-year-old was in the former Liverpool striker's mind as he finally made his return at West Ham United last weekend.

Cameron Archer and Oli McBurnie are ahead in the queue right now but there is no question if the Blades are to get their season up and running – ideally at Fulham on Saturday – they will need him to make a significant contribution.

Keeping Sheffield United in a division they worked hard for two years to get into is the first priority for everyone in red and white but repaying those who stood by him is not far behind for Brewster.

He hopes he put credit in the bank by being a good team-mate whilst on the sidelines, but still feels now is time he started paying a bit back.

SUPPORT: Rhian Brewster has thanked Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom for his constant encouragement

"I’m motivated to keep pushing on and score goals for Sheffield United because I owe the fans," he says.

"If I score some goals then we win some games and the fans deserve this club to stay in the top flight.

"The players, staff and manager have been really supportive and I can’t thank them enough. When I go to the game, the fans could easily not talk to me but they’ve always been asking ‘When are you back?’

"That really helps the mental side of things and the gaffer (Paul Heckingbottom)’s door has always been open for me. He’s always been easy to talk to. There’s also Jack (Lester), Macca (Stuart McCall) and Huds (Mark Hudson, Heckingbottom's right-hand men) plus other guys behind the scenes."

"I think he gets how much we believe in him and how much we value what we can do," says Heckingbottom. “We’re just trying to get more out of him in games and get up the pitch a lot more so that he can get more chances.

“It starts with baby steps, but he’s fit now and we just need to make sure he’s at his best when he’s on the pitch. If that’s 20, then 30 or 45 minutes – whatever it may be – that’s what we have to do."

Being an injured player, especially one out for 11 months, can be a very lonely place. Support is essential.

"There were a couple of complications (with the injury) and it plays with your head mentally," admits Brewster.

"I was always wanting to get back stronger and better than ever and it does play on your mind.

"I could have been one of those players who didn’t really care about watching from the sidelines or supporting the players. But I wasn’t like that and I think people respect that.

"I wasn’t that person who didn’t really care, which I think shows the team spirit we have here."

"I chilled with Jayden Bogle and went around to his house to play FIFA because he had a bad knee injury as well, but everyone at Sheffield United has supported me.

"I only played 17 games last season but the gaffer always said without those three points at Swansea, when I got the assist, maybe it would have been a different type of season.

"Everyone, from the gaffer down, said, ‘You’ve been involved and ultimately this is your promotion too’.

"I want to repay that faith and help keep the Bladesmen up. Touch wood I can have a good stint with no injuries.

"My hamstring has been even stronger and I’m confident with it, so now it’s just about getting my match-fitness and sharpness back."

His confidence does not appear to have been damaged along the way.

"I feel the goals will come," he says.

"The boys are desperate to get that win and we’re doing everything we can on and off the pitch to achieve it at Fulham. We’re not going to sit back and aim for a draw.

"Newcastle was obviously a terrible day for everybody involved with the Blades (losing 8-0), but we’ve dusted ourselves down since then.

"You could say it (his Bramall Lane career) hasn’t really started from a goals point of view, but for me it’s just trying to get back to working hard and playing for the team.

"If you don’t have confidence in yourself then who else will?

"How I was at Liverpool, Swansea and also England, I feel I can score goals again and ultimately push on.

"Once I get my first goal, I feel I can get quite a few."