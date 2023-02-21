News you can trust since 1754
Supercomputer predicts how Championship promotion battle will unfold for Sheffield United and Middlesbrough and will Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United stay up?

DATA boffins are predicting that Sheffield United will hold out amid pressure from Middlesbrough to keep hold of the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship.

By Leon Wobschall
16 minutes ago

The second-placed Blades' lead over Boro has been cut six points to four points in the past week with Michael Carrick's side following up success at Bramall Lane with a home win over QPR last weekend - while Paul Heckingbottom's side lost at Millwall.

Boro have won their last five matches and triumphed in 13 out of 17 second-tier games under Carrick.

United, who do have a game in hand on the Teessiders, have won just once in their past four league games. They host fourth-placed Watford on Saturday, while Boro face a tough trip to West Brom.

A fixtures prediction computer has tipped the final Championship placings. Picture: Getty.

United are still given a 76 per cent chance of promotion and are tipped to finish in second spot with 85 points. Experts predict Boro, given a 38 per cent chance of promotion and a 73 per cent chance of finishing in the play-offs, will end with 79 points.

At the bottom, Huddersfield Town give themselves a much-needed shot in the arm as they secured their first win of 2023 with a vital 2-1 success over Birmingham City in Neil Warnock's first game at the helm.

Meanwhile, Rotherham's winless streak extended to five games after a 2-0 home reverse to Coventry.

Ahead of the midweek action, the number-crunchers at FiveThirtyEight are predicting that Town will remain in the relegation zone and drop into League One at the end of the season with Wigan and Blackpool, but are tipping the Millers to survive.

Rotherham are given a 54 per cent chance of relegation. Town’s chances are rated at 72 per cent.

Predicted Championship table

Team name Predicted points
Burnley 97
Sheffield United 85
Middlesbrough 79
Millwall 73
Luton 72
Watford 70
Sunderland 68
Norwich 68
West Brom 68
Coventry 66
Blackburn 65
Swansea 64
Bristol City 59
Preston 59
Reading 57
Stoke 57
Hull City 56
Birmingham 56
QPR 56
Cardiff 50
Rotherham United 47
Wigan 46
Blackpool 46
Huddersfield Town 44
