Boro cut the gap between themselves and second-placed United back to four points after their 5-0 weekend blitzing of troubled Reading, who entertain Paul Heckingbottom's side in the Blades' game in hand on Tuesday evening.
The Blades were beaten 1-0 by in form Blackburn on Saturday, their third loss in four league matches. Rovers are six points behind Heckingbottom's side, who have played a game fewer.
Towards the bottom, it was a good day for Rotherham and an appalling one for Huddersfield.
The Millers saw off QPR 3-1 to secure back-to-back home league wins for the first time since August.
Meanwhile, error-ridden Town - who welcome Bristol City in a must-win fixture on Tuesday evening - crashed 4-0 at home to Coventry City.
The Terriers have won just once in ten matches and are effectively eight points adrift of safety, taking goal difference into account.
At the top, the Blades are still fancied to finish second and are given a 75 per cent chance of automatic promotion.
Third-placed Boro are given a 41 per cent chance of promotion via the automatic route. Qualification for the play-offs is rated at 72 per cent.
At the wrong end of the table, the experts believe that Town - who now prop up to the rest after Wigan and Blackpool drew at the weekend - are near-certainties for relegation, with their latest odds listed at 87 per cent.
The number crunchers, by contrast, believe the Millers will survive and finish fourth from bottom with a healthy enough seven-point advantage over the side who they tip to finish in the final relegation slot in Wigan.
Rotherham are given a 17 per cent chance of going down.
Latest predicted final table and points.
|Team name
|Predicted points
|Burnley
|98
|Sheffield United
|85
|Middlesbrough
|79
|Luton
|75
|Millwall
|73
|Norwich
|73
|Blackburn
|71
|Coventry
|69
|WBA
|68
|Watford
|68
|Sunderland
|63
|Preston
|61
|Stoke
|60
|Bristol City
|59
|Swansea
|58
|Hull City
|57
|Reading
|57
|Birmingham
|53
|QPR
|52
|Cardiff
|51
|Rotherham United
|51
|Wigan
|44
|Blackpool
|43
|Huddersfield Town
|42