Number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look - with the latest data added following a busy week of games - and there is not much solace for Hull City, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

It is looking far rosier at the opposite end of the table for Sheffield United.

Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.Despite a three-match winless streak since the resumption after the international break, the Blades are still being tipped for a top-two finish.

A predictions computer has predicted the final Championship table. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Experts predict that United will finish with 80 points - two down from their prediction at the start of last week. They are given a 46 per cent chance of promotion, down from 59 per cent last week.

At the bottom, it is getting congested with Town, Middlesbrough and Hull in the picture, while the Millers are now winless in four matches.

Managerless Boro hit a new low in their weekend loss at Millwall, but the boffins still think they will have enough to get out of trouble and are predicting them to finish in 14th place with a nine per cent chance of relegation.

Huddersfield are currently in the bottom three, despite a much-needed 2-0 win over Hull, Mark Fotheringham's first win in charge.Despite that success, experts still believe Town will end in the relegation spots and have a 36 per cent chance of going down.

Rotherham, who host Huddersfield on Saturday, are also being tipped to finish in the drop zone with a 41 per cent of a third successive instant return to League One.

To complete the triple whammy, Hull will prop up the rest in May, according to the latest update.

