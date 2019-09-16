Prince Abdullah wins Sheffield United ownership battle as Kevin McCabe considers an appeal

HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has won the High Court case designed to settle the ownership dispute between himself and fellow co-owner Kevin McCabe.

After spending three months considering the evidence following a hearing in London earlier this summer, Mr Justice Fancourt published his findings this morning.

When the judgement was announced, Prince Abdullah immediately released a statement while McCabe confirmed he is considering an appeal.

Mr Justice Fancourt ruled that Kevin McCabe, who controls Sheffield United Ltd, must sell his 50% stake in the club to UTB LLC, a company controlled by Saudi royal Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for £5 million.

In a statement issued after the ruling, a spokesman for Mr McCabe said he was "bitterly disappointed" with the outcome.

The spokesman added: "He has supported Sheffield United through thick and thin going back to the 1950s and wishes nothing more than success for the club, its supporters and the many staff employed by it.

"The McCabe family have invested more than £100m into the football club over the years, and the judge's warm tribute to Kevin McCabe's generosity in this regard was extremely welcome.

"Kevin McCabe has been the longest serving director and/or owner of Sheffield United in the history of the club.

"For the McCabe family to have lost their connection with the football club in this manner and by way of this judgment is simply heart breaking."

The spokesman continued: "Kevin feels a deep sense of betrayal and is in a state of shock about the way that he has been treated by Prince Abdullah and he now deeply regrets going into business with him."

He added: "It will not surprise readers of the judgment to learn that the McCabes do not agree with every aspect of the judge's decision.

"However they are nevertheless grateful to the judge for the time and care he has taken over the judgment and they wish to make clear that in disagreeing with some of the conclusions they mean no disrespect to the judge.

"Serious consideration is now being given, with the advisers to Sheffield United Limited, to an appeal against the judgment."

The spokesman concluded: "Mr McCabe sincerely hopes that he is proved wrong in relation to his deep misgivings about the suitability of Prince Abdullah as an appropriate custodian of Sheffield United.

"In this regard, only time will tell. For the moment however the McCabe family are simply deeply grieved that matters should have come to this."

In a statement, Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said: "I am delighted that this judgment brings an end to the uncertainty over Sheffield United's future.

"Our manager Chris Wilder and the team are off to a promising start and we can now focus on this vital Premier League season under stable ownership."

The prince added: "As we turn a new page at Bramall Lane, my first priority is to secure our position in the top tier for many years to come.

"To help realise that ambition, I am fully committed to continued investment in both the first team and the academy and to bringing best practices and the highest standards of management to the club."

Prince Abdullah continued: "Finally, as this new day dawns at Bramall Lane, it is only proper that we reflect on the great traditions of the club.

"We must never forget that we are only the custodians of these traditions for the time being.

"No owner, director, coach or player is bigger than the club but together with the fans, we all share the common desire to make the club ever greater.

"I'm humbled to be a part of this enterprise and to join with you in our common endeavour."