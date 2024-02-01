Things go even more on fast forward during the final days of the transfer window, and Foderingham has experienced that.

He ended last week asking for a loan move with the Blades having paid around £2m to sign Ivo Grbic from Atletico Madrid and manager Chris Wilder making it clear the Croatian was his new first-choice goalkeeper.

Wilder did not commit to moving Foderingham on, but made it clear he was open to offers.

"PROFESSIONAL": Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham

But on Tuesday, Grbic was concussed in a collision during the 3-2 defeat by Crystal Palace, and replaced by Foderingham.

Now the 33-year-old looks set to see out a contract which runs until the end of the season, and to be between the posts for Saturday's evening kick-off having behaved with professionalism since the initial discussions about his future.

"We haven’t had any enquiries about Wes," said Wilder on Thursday afternoon ahead of that evening's 11pm transfer deadline. "He asked (to be loaned out) from his point of view and I understand that. It was a difficult decision from me and I know I put him in a difficult situation. He’s been professional.

"Ivo is out (of Saturday's game) because the concussion rules kick into place. We lose him for another seven to 12 days potentially, which is disappointing, But the biggest thing is that it was the correct decision to take him off.

"It was cemented by his reaction over the next day. Whether it was a deliberate action or not, we suffer again."

The Blades also substituted Ben Brereton Diaz, who opened the scoring with the club's quickest goal of the season. He should be available at the weekend.

"We made the correct decision with Ben," said Wilder. "My conversation with him at half-time was that we can’t afford to lose him. We made a sensible decision and he’ll be okay for the weekend."