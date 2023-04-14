Promotion would reward Paul Heckingbottom and 'good people' at Sheffield United

SHOULD Sheffield United make their return to the Premier League later this spring, it would not represent the most spectacular promotion ever seen - with all due respect.

In terms of character, fortitude, sheer bloodymindedness and bottle, it would rank firmly in the top echelons on any list of achievements by Yorkshire clubs for a good number of years and be completely deserved.

It would showcase a group who have had plenty thrown at them and admirably shown a strong jaw and reflect outstandingly well upon manager Paul Heckingbottom and his courageous class of 2022-23.

Stories regarding transfer embargoes and an endless spate of takeover speculation has provided a distracting backdrop to events on the pitch for key spells this season.

Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA.

On it, head coach Heckingbottom has had to contend with untimely injuries, a couple of difficult transfer windows, form dips and threats from Luton and Middlesbrough.

That United are five points clear of the side currently just outside of the top two with fate firmly in their own hands with six games to go is all power to Heckingbottom, his players and staff who have closed ranks commendably.

His side are also at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final next weekend.

Heckingbottom, whose side entertain Cardiff City in the first of a quadruple of home league games on Saturday lunch-time, said: "We have shown a lot to keep the focus and make sure it is still about us.

"We have accepted the negativity, so anything that has been happening in and around us or affected us directly has been taken on the chin.

"We have not let that become an excuse and we have almost brushed it off and dusted ourselves down to go again.

"We know what we are playing for and have got a good group of people. Not just players, but staff as well.

"Forget footballers, there is a good group of people who get what it is about. We just try and control and behave in a way that will get the best out of us."

After anxiously looking over their shoulders and checking on the results of others, more especially Boro and latterly Luton, in the previous few months, United now just have to concentrate on keeping their own house in order and worry about themselves as opposed to others.

Following Cardiff's arrival, Bristol City, West Brom and Preston visit Bramall Lane in the league and a strong haul of points from those fixtures will see United promoted.

The Blades are masters of their own destiny.

Heckingbottom added: "That does help and I am really pleased about that, it makes it simple.

"We have got ourselves in a position where it is still about us - about how we prepare, perform and get ready for the game and that's it.

"The important thing to say is nothing is done. We have done brilliantly to this point, everyone would have loved to be in this position and we have got ourselves in it.

"But we have done nothing and must make sure in these six games that we pick up as many points as we can as quickly as possible.

"Who knows what could happen. It could be bumps along the way or plain sailing. We have to keep our focus until something is 100 per cent done and then we can relax."

Adam Davies will deputise in the next two games for first-choice keeper Wes Fotheringham, who is banned. He will be available for the Wembley showpiece with City.

On Davies, Heckingbottom commented: "Experience is the big one (quality). He has played a lot of games at this level and knows the league and knows himself as a goalkeeper as well, which is good.

"He has already played plenty of games for us and had big moments and helped us win points.