Ratings: A couple of 7s - but several 5s at the back for Sheffield United players after bowing out of the FA Cup on a controversial 'VAR Day v Brighton

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion at Bramall Lane.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 27th Jan 2024, 17:08 GMT

Grbic: Sent the wrong way for both penalties and he may have to contend with Pedro once again next month. Mistake for last goal. 5

Bogle: A very, very eventual day. Conceded two penalties and the first was very soft. Cast it aside to set up United’s leveller and almost scored as well. 5

Ahmedhodzic: Found it hard to take command against the guile and movement of Albion. 5

Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle rues a missed chance during the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round match against Brighton at Bramall Lane. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle rues a missed chance during the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round match against Brighton at Bramall Lane. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Trusty: See above. 5

Norrington-Davies: A second start in his comeback story after a lengthy injury. 6

Hamer: Had a good game, crowned by a goal and was pretty prominent before being handed a breather. 7

Norwood: Given the slip by Bounanotte for Brighton’s opener. 5

Osborn: Super early pass for Osula. 6

Osula: Shrugged off a miss to set up Hamer’s goal and then score himself. Making a name for himself. 7

Archer: Had his moments with his pace. 6

Brereton Diaz: Posted danger early on and sporadically threatened. 6

Substitutes: Larouchi (Norrington-Davies 45), 5.

McAtee (Brereton Diaz 63), 6.

McBurnie (Osula 63), 6.

Brooks (Osborn 64), 6.

Souza (Hamer 76), 6.

Not used: Foderingham, Robinson, Slimane, Seriki.

