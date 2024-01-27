Ratings: A couple of 7s - but several 5s at the back for Sheffield United players after bowing out of the FA Cup on a controversial 'VAR Day v Brighton
Grbic: Sent the wrong way for both penalties and he may have to contend with Pedro once again next month. Mistake for last goal. 5
Bogle: A very, very eventual day. Conceded two penalties and the first was very soft. Cast it aside to set up United’s leveller and almost scored as well. 5
Ahmedhodzic: Found it hard to take command against the guile and movement of Albion. 5
Trusty: See above. 5
Norrington-Davies: A second start in his comeback story after a lengthy injury. 6
Hamer: Had a good game, crowned by a goal and was pretty prominent before being handed a breather. 7
Norwood: Given the slip by Bounanotte for Brighton’s opener. 5
Osborn: Super early pass for Osula. 6
Osula: Shrugged off a miss to set up Hamer’s goal and then score himself. Making a name for himself. 7
Archer: Had his moments with his pace. 6
Brereton Diaz: Posted danger early on and sporadically threatened. 6
Substitutes: Larouchi (Norrington-Davies 45), 5.
McAtee (Brereton Diaz 63), 6.
McBurnie (Osula 63), 6.
Brooks (Osborn 64), 6.
Souza (Hamer 76), 6.
Not used: Foderingham, Robinson, Slimane, Seriki.