HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Wednesday evening’s Premier League game against Liverpool at Bramall Lane.

Foderingham: On message and made a couple of decent saves. 7

Ahmedhodzic: Made an early mistake and went down for the opener. Apart from that, he was more in control. 6

Robinson: Used his experience against his boyhood club. 6

Trusty: Solid, strong and disciplined. 7

Bogle: Emptied the tank and summed up the Blades’ application and spirit. 7

Hamer: Did his bit for the team, while not shining offensively. 6

Souza: Put in a big shift against name opponents. Did well. 7

Brooks: Standing ovation when he came off and was not daunted at all. Impressive league debut. 8

McAtee: Played behind Osula and Archer and had a big early chance. 6

Archer: Threatened, but also picked the wrong option on a couple of key occasions. 5.

Osula: Showed maturity, physicality and threat. Encouraging. 7

Substitutes: Fleck (Brooks 74), 6; Traore (Osula 75), 6; Norwood (Souza 86); Lowe (Trusty 88).