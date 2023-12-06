Ratings: An 8 and several 7s with youngsters Andre Brooks and Will Osula among those to impress for Sheffield United v Liverpool - but one 5
Foderingham: On message and made a couple of decent saves. 7
Ahmedhodzic: Made an early mistake and went down for the opener. Apart from that, he was more in control. 6
Robinson: Used his experience against his boyhood club. 6
Trusty: Solid, strong and disciplined. 7
Bogle: Emptied the tank and summed up the Blades’ application and spirit. 7
Hamer: Did his bit for the team, while not shining offensively. 6
Souza: Put in a big shift against name opponents. Did well. 7
Brooks: Standing ovation when he came off and was not daunted at all. Impressive league debut. 8
McAtee: Played behind Osula and Archer and had a big early chance. 6
Archer: Threatened, but also picked the wrong option on a couple of key occasions. 5.
Osula: Showed maturity, physicality and threat. Encouraging. 7
Substitutes: Fleck (Brooks 74), 6; Traore (Osula 75), 6; Norwood (Souza 86); Lowe (Trusty 88).
Not used: Davies, Thomas, Slimane, Larouchi, Seriki.