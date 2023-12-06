All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Ratings: An 8 and several 7s with youngsters Andre Brooks and Will Osula among those to impress for Sheffield United v Liverpool - but one 5

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Wednesday evening’s Premier League game against Liverpool at Bramall Lane.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Dec 2023, 22:01 GMT

Foderingham: On message and made a couple of decent saves. 7

Ahmedhodzic: Made an early mistake and went down for the opener. Apart from that, he was more in control. 6

Robinson: Used his experience against his boyhood club. 6

Sheffield United's Cameron Archer (right) attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Wednesday December 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.Sheffield United's Cameron Archer (right) attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Wednesday December 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Sheffield United's Cameron Archer (right) attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Wednesday December 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Trusty: Solid, strong and disciplined. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bogle: Emptied the tank and summed up the Blades’ application and spirit. 7

Hamer: Did his bit for the team, while not shining offensively. 6

Souza: Put in a big shift against name opponents. Did well. 7

Brooks: Standing ovation when he came off and was not daunted at all. Impressive league debut. 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McAtee: Played behind Osula and Archer and had a big early chance. 6

Archer: Threatened, but also picked the wrong option on a couple of key occasions. 5.

Osula: Showed maturity, physicality and threat. Encouraging. 7

Substitutes: Fleck (Brooks 74), 6; Traore (Osula 75), 6; Norwood (Souza 86); Lowe (Trusty 88).

Not used: Davies, Thomas, Slimane, Larouchi, Seriki.

Related topics:Will OsulaLiverpoolPremier LeagueBramall Lane