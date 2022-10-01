Foderingham: Routine first half, in truth. Had to be more alert on the restart. 6

Basham: A few trademark surges forward and required no second invitation. He never does. 7

Egan: Brilliant last-ditch block denied Chong in first half. Typical Egan. 7

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: Press Association

Norrington-Davies: Diligent in defence and supported the attacking play down the left where possible. Stretched in second half. 6

Baldock: Involved a fair bit and asked questions of Longelo and Trusty. Went close with a first-half shot. 7

Berge: Went very close with a drilled low shot with Blues clearly wary of his quality. Unwitting deflection for Blues leveller 6

Norwood: Got the pinger out once or twice and saw plenty of the ball. 6

Doyle: Handed a start, the loanee was bright and breezy early on. Clipped the bar with a first-half free-kick. 7

Khadra: Handed a role on the left. A wicked cross almost led to an early breakthrough. Did not look that comfortable. 5

Ndiaye: Dropped into the pocket and picked up some good positions and had a few headed chances. But no magic on this occasion. 5

McBurnie: Kept going as he does and was royally rewarded with a fifth goal in six outings. And what a goal it was. Booked. 7

Substitutes: Bogle (Khadra 62); 6.

Brewster (Doyle 62); 6

Sharp (McBurnie 69) Missed a big late chance. 6

McAtee (Ndiaye 89).

