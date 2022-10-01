Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Birmingham City at Bramall Lane
HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.
Foderingham: Routine first half, in truth. Had to be more alert on the restart. 6
Basham: A few trademark surges forward and required no second invitation. He never does. 7
Egan: Brilliant last-ditch block denied Chong in first half. Typical Egan. 7
Most Popular
Norrington-Davies: Diligent in defence and supported the attacking play down the left where possible. Stretched in second half. 6
Baldock: Involved a fair bit and asked questions of Longelo and Trusty. Went close with a first-half shot. 7
Berge: Went very close with a drilled low shot with Blues clearly wary of his quality. Unwitting deflection for Blues leveller 6
Norwood: Got the pinger out once or twice and saw plenty of the ball. 6
Doyle: Handed a start, the loanee was bright and breezy early on. Clipped the bar with a first-half free-kick. 7
Khadra: Handed a role on the left. A wicked cross almost led to an early breakthrough. Did not look that comfortable. 5
Ndiaye: Dropped into the pocket and picked up some good positions and had a few headed chances. But no magic on this occasion. 5
McBurnie: Kept going as he does and was royally rewarded with a fifth goal in six outings. And what a goal it was. Booked. 7
Substitutes: Bogle (Khadra 62); 6.
Brewster (Doyle 62); 6
Sharp (McBurnie 69) Missed a big late chance. 6
McAtee (Ndiaye 89).
Unused substitutes: Davies, Arblaster, Gordon.