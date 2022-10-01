News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Birmingham City at Bramall Lane

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 5:06 pm

Foderingham: Routine first half, in truth. Had to be more alert on the restart. 6

Basham: A few trademark surges forward and required no second invitation. He never does. 7

Egan: Brilliant last-ditch block denied Chong in first half. Typical Egan. 7

Most Popular

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: Press Association

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Norrington-Davies: Diligent in defence and supported the attacking play down the left where possible. Stretched in second half. 6

Baldock: Involved a fair bit and asked questions of Longelo and Trusty. Went close with a first-half shot. 7

Berge: Went very close with a drilled low shot with Blues clearly wary of his quality. Unwitting deflection for Blues leveller 6

Norwood: Got the pinger out once or twice and saw plenty of the ball. 6

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Doyle: Handed a start, the loanee was bright and breezy early on. Clipped the bar with a first-half free-kick. 7

Khadra: Handed a role on the left. A wicked cross almost led to an early breakthrough. Did not look that comfortable. 5

Ndiaye: Dropped into the pocket and picked up some good positions and had a few headed chances. But no magic on this occasion. 5

McBurnie: Kept going as he does and was royally rewarded with a fifth goal in six outings. And what a goal it was. Booked. 7

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Substitutes: Bogle (Khadra 62); 6.

Brewster (Doyle 62); 6

Sharp (McBurnie 69) Missed a big late chance. 6

McAtee (Ndiaye 89).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Unused substitutes: Davies, Arblaster, Gordon.

Birmingham CityBramall Lane
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us