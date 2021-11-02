Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Nottingham Forest

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Tuesday night's Championship game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:28 pm
Action from Sheffield United's draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: PA

Olsen: Protected well enough, but left exposed for Grabban's leveller. 6

Bogle: Had United's only decent chance in first half. 6

Basham: Returned to the side and produced some characteristic defiance and blocks. Good return. 8

Egan: One or two issues with Johnson and Spence, but steady enough. 6

Stevens: Linked well at times with Osborn. 7

Norwood: Tidy enough in the quarter-back role. Booked. 6

Fleck: Seemed to enjoy playing that bit further forward, particularly in the first half. 6

Brewster: Flattered to deceive on his first league start since September 18. Just not happening 5

Gibbs-White: Operated in the 'ten' role and was bright early on. Another goal at the City Ground. 6

Osborn: Involved a fair bit on his first return to the City Ground. A good ovation from home fans when he came off. 6

Mousset: Got little change out of Forest backline in truth. 5

Substitutes: Ndiatye (Mousset 66). Handed a central role when he came on. 6

Sharp (Osborn 76). Immediate impact on the bench by setting up Gibbs-White's goal. 7

Hourihane (Fleck 89).

Not used: Foderingham, Baldock, McGoldrick, Robinson.

Nottingham ForestBrewster