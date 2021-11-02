Action from Sheffield United's draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: PA

Olsen: Protected well enough, but left exposed for Grabban's leveller. 6

Bogle: Had United's only decent chance in first half. 6

Basham: Returned to the side and produced some characteristic defiance and blocks. Good return. 8

Egan: One or two issues with Johnson and Spence, but steady enough. 6

Stevens: Linked well at times with Osborn. 7

Norwood: Tidy enough in the quarter-back role. Booked. 6

Fleck: Seemed to enjoy playing that bit further forward, particularly in the first half. 6

Brewster: Flattered to deceive on his first league start since September 18. Just not happening 5

Gibbs-White: Operated in the 'ten' role and was bright early on. Another goal at the City Ground. 6

Osborn: Involved a fair bit on his first return to the City Ground. A good ovation from home fans when he came off. 6

Mousset: Got little change out of Forest backline in truth. 5

Substitutes: Ndiatye (Mousset 66). Handed a central role when he came on. 6

Sharp (Osborn 76). Immediate impact on the bench by setting up Gibbs-White's goal. 7

Hourihane (Fleck 89).