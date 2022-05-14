Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane

Foderingham: Kept United in it in the first half and showed just why he has had such a fine season. 7

Basham: Made a positive start, but had to dig in as Forest enjoyed a feast on the counter. Hard going. 5

Egan: Saw an early header cleared off the line. Struggled to impose order at the back and made a ghastly error for Forest's second. 4

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White runs at the Nottingham Forest defence. Picture: PA.

Robinson: Had his difficulties with Johnson and Spence down his side. Cautioned after a kerfuffle with the latter. 5

Osborn: His unfortunate slip against his former club proved costly early on. 5

Norwood: Difficult first half and was put in the shade by Forest. Booked. Final ball wanting at times. 5

Fleck: Drove United early on and booked for a meaty challenge on danger man Zinckernagel. 5

Stevens: Some moments going forward, but it was tougher going the other way. 5

Berge: Could not exert the class on proceedings that he showed the previous Saturday in the first half. More involved on the restart and gave United a slither of hope at the death. 6

Gibbs-White: Posed problems with his movement. But his decision-making was errant at times, by his immaculate standards. Unstinting in his work-rate. 6

Ndiaye: Bright early on, but faded. 5

Substitutes: Baldock (Norwood 69), 6; Jebbison (Osborn 81) 6; Norrington-Davies (Stevens 88).