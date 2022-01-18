Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Preston at Deepdale

Foderingham: Excellent and important saves at the start of each half to thwart Sinclair and Browne. Kept busy, even against ten men. 8

Basham: Bombed forward with intent in 'Bashambauer' fashion at times. Harder going in second half. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Egan: Kept things in order at the back, but had it all to do late on. 6

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp puts the Blades 2-0 up from the spot at Deepdale. Picture: PA

Robinson: Showed no hesitation in getting forward when the chance arose in opening 45 minutes. Him and his fellow defenders won't be happy about the second half. 6

Bogle: Rifled home his second goal of the campaign to put United ahead. Had few issues with Barkhuisen, who struggled against him going the other way. Booked. 7

Norwood: Dictated play nicely in the first period in particular. Up against it after. 6.

Hourihane: Authoritative return to the starting line-up in the first half, but games last 90 minutes. 6

Stevens: Restored to the starting line-up and was steady-away. 6

Ndiaye: Went close with one early low drive and tested Iversen with a fierce shot early in the second half. Quieter in last half-hour. 7

Sharp: Coolly-taken penalty to put United 2-0 up. 6

Brewster: Won the penalty that resulted in Hughes's dismissal and it was nice to hear Blades fans chant his name. Hearty, energetic display - albeit not crowned by a goal. 7

Substitutes: McGoldrick (Brewster 70), 6; Berge (Ndiaye 79), 6; Norrington-Davies (Stevens 79) 6.