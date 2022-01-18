Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against Preston at Deepdale

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Tuesday night's Championship game against Preston at Deepdale.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:46 pm

Foderingham: Excellent and important saves at the start of each half to thwart Sinclair and Browne. Kept busy, even against ten men. 8

Basham: Bombed forward with intent in 'Bashambauer' fashion at times. Harder going in second half. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Egan: Kept things in order at the back, but had it all to do late on. 6

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp puts the Blades 2-0 up from the spot at Deepdale. Picture: PA

Robinson: Showed no hesitation in getting forward when the chance arose in opening 45 minutes. Him and his fellow defenders won't be happy about the second half. 6

Bogle: Rifled home his second goal of the campaign to put United ahead. Had few issues with Barkhuisen, who struggled against him going the other way. Booked. 7

Norwood: Dictated play nicely in the first period in particular. Up against it after. 6.

Hourihane: Authoritative return to the starting line-up in the first half, but games last 90 minutes. 6

Stevens: Restored to the starting line-up and was steady-away. 6

Ndiaye: Went close with one early low drive and tested Iversen with a fierce shot early in the second half. Quieter in last half-hour. 7

Sharp: Coolly-taken penalty to put United 2-0 up. 6

Brewster: Won the penalty that resulted in Hughes's dismissal and it was nice to hear Blades fans chant his name. Hearty, energetic display - albeit not crowned by a goal. 7

Substitutes: McGoldrick (Brewster 70), 6; Berge (Ndiaye 79), 6; Norrington-Davies (Stevens 79) 6.

Not used: Eastwood, Burke, Slater, Gordon.

PrestonDeepdale