Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against West Brom at Bramall Lane

Foderingham: Little to do in truth against ten men for a good spell, but he will gladly take that. 6
Basham: One storming early run and got in some good, strong blocks. On message. 7
Egan: Stood up to the battle with Andy Carroll. 7
J Robinson: Made one first-half mistake but it didn't cost him.
Bogle: Got a booking, but heavily involved and produced some good offensive work. 8
Norwood: Lucky to escape a caution, but kept United ticking over for the most part. Benefitted from Livermore's dismissal. 6
Hourihane: His pass for Sharp's disallowed goal was worth the admission money alone. 7
Baldock: Terrific return to the side. Set up a goal from the left and made a goal-saving challenge. 8
McGoldrick: The sight of him exiting with an injury was the only downer. 7
Ndiaye: Produced some classy moment and only the brilliance of Johnstone denied him a goal. 7
Sharp: What can you say about him that has not been said? Different class. 9
Substitutes: Gibbs-White (Ndiaye 69). His return added to the sense of well-being. 7
McBurnie (McGoldrick 69), 6; Berge (Sharp 90).
Not used: A Davies, Fleck, Berge, Goode, Norrington-Davies.