Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against West Brom at Bramall Lane

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Wednesday afternoon's Championship game against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:19 pm

Foderingham: Little to do in truth against ten men for a good spell, but he will gladly take that. 6

Basham: One storming early run and got in some good, strong blocks. On message. 7

Egan: Stood up to the battle with Andy Carroll. 7

Billy Sharp puts Sheffield United in front against West Brom. Picture: SPORTIMAGE.

J Robinson: Made one first-half mistake but it didn't cost him.

Bogle: Got a booking, but heavily involved and produced some good offensive work. 8

Norwood: Lucky to escape a caution, but kept United ticking over for the most part. Benefitted from Livermore's dismissal. 6

Hourihane: His pass for Sharp's disallowed goal was worth the admission money alone. 7

Baldock: Terrific return to the side. Set up a goal from the left and made a goal-saving challenge. 8

McGoldrick: The sight of him exiting with an injury was the only downer. 7

Ndiaye: Produced some classy moment and only the brilliance of Johnstone denied him a goal. 7

Sharp: What can you say about him that has not been said? Different class. 9

Substitutes: Gibbs-White (Ndiaye 69). His return added to the sense of well-being. 7

McBurnie (McGoldrick 69), 6; Berge (Sharp 90).

Not used: A Davies, Fleck, Berge, Goode, Norrington-Davies.

West BromBramall Lane