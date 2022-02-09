Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared against West Brom at Bramall Lane

Foderingham: Little to do in truth against ten men for a good spell, but he will gladly take that. 6

Basham: One storming early run and got in some good, strong blocks. On message. 7

Egan: Stood up to the battle with Andy Carroll. 7

Billy Sharp puts Sheffield United in front against West Brom. Picture: SPORTIMAGE.

J Robinson: Made one first-half mistake but it didn't cost him.

Bogle: Got a booking, but heavily involved and produced some good offensive work. 8

Norwood: Lucky to escape a caution, but kept United ticking over for the most part. Benefitted from Livermore's dismissal. 6

Hourihane: His pass for Sharp's disallowed goal was worth the admission money alone. 7

Baldock: Terrific return to the side. Set up a goal from the left and made a goal-saving challenge. 8

McGoldrick: The sight of him exiting with an injury was the only downer. 7

Ndiaye: Produced some classy moment and only the brilliance of Johnstone denied him a goal. 7

Sharp: What can you say about him that has not been said? Different class. 9

Substitutes: Gibbs-White (Ndiaye 69). His return added to the sense of well-being. 7

McBurnie (McGoldrick 69), 6; Berge (Sharp 90).