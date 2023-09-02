Ratings: 'Mark of a craftsman', 'quality': Two 8s for Sheffield United players, but some 5s at the back against Everton
Foderingham: Stayed alert against a threatening Everton side. No chance with either goal. 6
Ahmedhodzic: Hard going, with Danjuma posing issues. Lucky not to concede a penalty for a tug on the Everton forward. 5
Egan: Once key block and had it all on to hold it together at times. Came off with an injury issue. 5
Robinson: It was not a day for defences, in truth. 5
Baldock: Had his issues defensively. 5
Souza: Beaten too easily by Onana ahead of Everton’s opener. 5
Norwood: Everton’s midfield three were strong and couldn’t dictate. 6
Hamer: Showed plenty of evidence why he was one of the best players in the Championship last season and is more than capable of stepping up. Quality. 8
Larouchi: Remains a work in progress. Fired over a half-decent second half chance. 6
McBurnie: Battled all game, often selflessly. Quality assist for Archer’s opener, so close with last action of game. 7
Archer: Showed why United paid the big bucks with two quality strikes. The marks of a craftsman. 8
Substitutes: Thomas (Larouchi 68). Handed a debut. Decent. 7
Basham (Egan 68) 5.
Traore (Archer 75) 6.
Not used: Davies, Trusty, Bogle, Slimane, Osula.