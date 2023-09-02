All Sections
Ratings: 'Mark of a craftsman', 'quality': Two 8s for Sheffield United players, but some 5s at the back against Everton

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Premier League home game with Everton at Bramall Lane.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 14:54 BST

Foderingham: Stayed alert against a threatening Everton side. No chance with either goal. 6

Ahmedhodzic: Hard going, with Danjuma posing issues. Lucky not to concede a penalty for a tug on the Everton forward. 5

Egan: Once key block and had it all on to hold it together at times. Came off with an injury issue. 5

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Cameron Archer of Sheffield United celebrates after Jordan Pickford of Everton (not pictured) scores an own goal and Sheffield United's second goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Everton FC at Bramall Lane on September 02, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Cameron Archer of Sheffield United celebrates after Jordan Pickford of Everton (not pictured) scores an own goal and Sheffield United's second goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Everton FC at Bramall Lane on September 02, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Cameron Archer of Sheffield United celebrates after Jordan Pickford of Everton (not pictured) scores an own goal and Sheffield United's second goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Everton FC at Bramall Lane on September 02, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Robinson: It was not a day for defences, in truth. 5

Baldock: Had his issues defensively. 5

Souza: Beaten too easily by Onana ahead of Everton’s opener. 5

Norwood: Everton’s midfield three were strong and couldn’t dictate. 6

Hamer: Showed plenty of evidence why he was one of the best players in the Championship last season and is more than capable of stepping up. Quality. 8

Larouchi: Remains a work in progress. Fired over a half-decent second half chance. 6

McBurnie: Battled all game, often selflessly. Quality assist for Archer’s opener, so close with last action of game. 7

Archer: Showed why United paid the big bucks with two quality strikes. The marks of a craftsman. 8

Substitutes: Thomas (Larouchi 68). Handed a debut. Decent. 7

Basham (Egan 68) 5.

Traore (Archer 75) 6.

Not used: Davies, Trusty, Bogle, Slimane, Osula.

