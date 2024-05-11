Ratings: One notable 7 for a Sheffield United player, but also a 5 for a team-mate at Everton
Foderingham: Made an excellent point-blank save to deny Doucoure early on. Raced out a little rashly for Everton’s opener. 6
Bogle: McNeil did not get past him many times. Moved inside when Curtis came on. 6
Souza: Slotted into a central defensive role before going back into midfield as the second half progressed. 6
Robinson: Had a spat with Calvert-Lewin and copped a first-half booking after shoving him over. Steady as ever. 6
Trusty: At full-stretch at times with Calvert-Lewin. But a decent contest. 6
Larouchi: Steady enough and kept his discipline before making way. 6
Hamer: Switched to left later on in first half and stayed there. Grew into game. 6
Arblaster: Booked after a crunching tackle on Garner. 6
Brooks: Went close before the interval. One or two sloppy moments, but some good things too. 6
Archer: Signs of life as first half progressed. Denied by an excellent Pickford save before break. Decision-making lets him down though. 5
Brereton-Diaz: Hungry, kept going and harassed the Everton backline. Intelligent movement. 7
Substitutes: Lowe (Larouci 55). First appearance since February. 6
Slimane (Brooks 55), 6.
Curtis (Arblaster 63). Young Irishman handed a debut.
Brewster (Archer 80).
Not used: Grbic, Brewster, Norwood, McAtee, Osula, Sasnauskas.
