Ratings: One notable 7 for a Sheffield United player, but also a 5 for a team-mate at Everton

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 11th May 2024, 17:10 BST
HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game against Everton at Goodison Park.

Foderingham: Made an excellent point-blank save to deny Doucoure early on. Raced out a little rashly for Everton’s opener. 6

Bogle: McNeil did not get past him many times. Moved inside when Curtis came on. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Souza: Slotted into a central defensive role before going back into midfield as the second half progressed. 6

Everton's Seamus Coleman (back) and Sheffield United's Andre Brooks battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.Everton's Seamus Coleman (back) and Sheffield United's Andre Brooks battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Everton's Seamus Coleman (back) and Sheffield United's Andre Brooks battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Robinson: Had a spat with Calvert-Lewin and copped a first-half booking after shoving him over. Steady as ever. 6

Trusty: At full-stretch at times with Calvert-Lewin. But a decent contest. 6

Larouchi: Steady enough and kept his discipline before making way. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hamer: Switched to left later on in first half and stayed there. Grew into game. 6

Arblaster: Booked after a crunching tackle on Garner. 6

Brooks: Went close before the interval. One or two sloppy moments, but some good things too. 6

Archer: Signs of life as first half progressed. Denied by an excellent Pickford save before break. Decision-making lets him down though. 5

Brereton-Diaz: Hungry, kept going and harassed the Everton backline. Intelligent movement. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Substitutes: Lowe (Larouci 55). First appearance since February. 6

Slimane (Brooks 55), 6.

Curtis (Arblaster 63). Young Irishman handed a debut.

Brewster (Archer 80).

Not used: Grbic, Brewster, Norwood, McAtee, Osula, Sasnauskas.

Related topics:EvertonPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.