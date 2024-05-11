Ratings: One notable 7 for a Sheffield United player, but also a 5 for a team-mate at Everton

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game against Everton at Goodison Park.

Foderingham: Made an excellent point-blank save to deny Doucoure early on. Raced out a little rashly for Everton’s opener. 6

Bogle: McNeil did not get past him many times. Moved inside when Curtis came on. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Souza: Slotted into a central defensive role before going back into midfield as the second half progressed. 6

Everton's Seamus Coleman (back) and Sheffield United's Andre Brooks battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Robinson: Had a spat with Calvert-Lewin and copped a first-half booking after shoving him over. Steady as ever. 6

Trusty: At full-stretch at times with Calvert-Lewin. But a decent contest. 6

Larouchi: Steady enough and kept his discipline before making way. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamer: Switched to left later on in first half and stayed there. Grew into game. 6

Arblaster: Booked after a crunching tackle on Garner. 6

Brooks: Went close before the interval. One or two sloppy moments, but some good things too. 6

Archer: Signs of life as first half progressed. Denied by an excellent Pickford save before break. Decision-making lets him down though. 5

Brereton-Diaz: Hungry, kept going and harassed the Everton backline. Intelligent movement. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Lowe (Larouci 55). First appearance since February. 6

Slimane (Brooks 55), 6.

Curtis (Arblaster 63). Young Irishman handed a debut.

Brewster (Archer 80).