Ratings: Plenty of 7s from gutsy Sheffield United as Premier League title chasers Liverpool handed a scare
Grbic: Horror moment to gift hosts the lead. 5
Bogle: Went close ahead of the break. Had his hands full with Diaz in first half, less so in second. 7
Holgate: Kept his position well enough. 7
Ahmedhodzic: Steadier than he has been in some of these sort of games. 7
Robinson: A few issues down his side at times early, but organised his backline adeptly after. 7
Trusty: Probably expected to be busier against Salah, who he handled well. 7
Souza: Stood his ground in the middle. 6
Arblaster: A learning process for the teenager. He’ll be better for this and remember this night. 7
Hamer: A night to graft for the team. Fired one free-kick at Kelleher at his near post and his face was then a picture after his header deflected in. 7
McAtee: Missed a huge early chance in the first minute. Contribution to the leveller will have made him feel better. 6
Brereton Diaz: Worked very hard against the imposing figures of Konate and Van Dijk. 7
Substitutes: Osborn (Hamer 62) 6; McBurnie (McAtee 63) 6, Osula (Brereton Diaz 63) 6; Brooks (Trusty 78) 6, Ben Slimane (Holgate 88).
Not used: Foderingham, Larouci, Curtis, Norwood.
