Ratings: Plenty of 7s from gutsy Sheffield United as Premier League title chasers Liverpool handed a scare

Grbic: Horror moment to gift hosts the lead. 5

Bogle: Went close ahead of the break. Had his hands full with Diaz in first half, less so in second. 7

Holgate: Kept his position well enough. 7

Sheffield United players celebrate their side's equaliser, an own goal scored by Liverpool's Conor Bradley (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Anfield. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Ahmedhodzic: Steadier than he has been in some of these sort of games. 7

Robinson: A few issues down his side at times early, but organised his backline adeptly after. 7

Trusty: Probably expected to be busier against Salah, who he handled well. 7

Souza: Stood his ground in the middle. 6

Arblaster: A learning process for the teenager. He’ll be better for this and remember this night. 7

Hamer: A night to graft for the team. Fired one free-kick at Kelleher at his near post and his face was then a picture after his header deflected in. 7

McAtee: Missed a huge early chance in the first minute. Contribution to the leveller will have made him feel better. 6

Brereton Diaz: Worked very hard against the imposing figures of Konate and Van Dijk. 7

Substitutes: Osborn (Hamer 62) 6; McBurnie (McAtee 63) 6, Osula (Brereton Diaz 63) 6; Brooks (Trusty 78) 6, Ben Slimane (Holgate 88).