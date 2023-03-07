Latest injury news regarding Sheffield United’s opponents ahead of next Championship clash

Attacking pair Thomas Ince and Shane Long are expected to play a part for Reading this evening against Sheffield United. The pair were both substituted in their 5-0 loss away at Middlesbrough last time out, with the latter appearing to take a knock.

The Royals have carefully managed Ince’s game time over recent times as they look to keep him as fresh as possible. The winger has scored nine goals in all competitions this term and is his side’s top scorer.

Elsewhere for Reading, former Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao is back along with defender Tom Holmes, whilst Liam Moore may also be in the squad against Sheffield United. However, the Berkshire club remain without injured quartet Ovie Ejaria, Dejan Tetek, Sam Hutchinson and Baba Rahman.

The Blades make the trip down south this evening as they look to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park last Saturday. Matches are coming thick and fast for Paul Heckingbottom’s men as Boro breath down their neck in 3rd place.

