The German, 21, who spent an impressive loan spell at Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers last term, finalised his move on Tuesday after undergoing the second part of his medical.

The Blades have an obligation to turn the deal into a permanent transfer at the end of the season if certain criteria is met.

Khadra's arrival provides a badly-needed creative option in the final third for United following Morgan Gibbs-White's return to Wolves, with his pace, skill and adaptability across the front line likely to be leaned upon significantly by Paul Heckingbottom.

New Sheffield United signing Reda Khadra. Picture: Getty Images.

Khadra had also attracted interest from Hertha Berlin after scoring five goals in 28 appearances across all competitions for Rovers last season. He also registered four assists.

The one-time Borussia Dortmund player - outstanding in Blackburn's win over the Blades at Ewood Park last autumn - is the club's fifth signing of the close season.

On his move, Khadra said: "I'm really happy to be here now and I just can't wait to get started and playing in front of the fans. The atmosphere at Bramall Lane was the best I experienced in the Championship last season and I'm excited by this opportunity.

"I sensed the fans were right behind the team and obviously I scored on my first start for Blackburn Rovers against the Blades at Ewood Park. I'm already looking forward to Monday's game at Watford."