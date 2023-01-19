Relieved Paul Heckingbottom on Sheffield United's lucky escape with Iliman Ndiaye

SHEFFIELD UNITED chief Paul Heckingbottom believes that the foresight shown in bringing off Illiman Nidaye last Saturday has prevented their star forward from facing a spell on the sidelines.

The Senegalese international was substituted in the 71st minute of the 3-1 win over Stoke City.

Earlier in the second half, he'd had treatment on a leg injury before continuing ahead of United staff eventually taking the decision to replace him.

Ndiaye, who had netted United's opener, was seen with a heavy strapping on his leg after the game amid fears of a lay-off.

Iliman Ndiaye.

But he was in training on Wednesday and is available for Friday's Yorkshire derby with visiting Hull City.

Heckingbottom said: "You don't want to tempt fate, but he's always worked hard and trained. I think there are genetics and certain people are born lucky that way. But also his work ethic means that his body has been built to be really robust physically.

"I think back to the injuries that annoy me like when Sander (Berge) got dragged to the floor (against QPR), there's nothing you can do. With Iliman, that was someone dragging him to the floor as well. They are the frustrating things.

"But I think it was the correct thing to bring him off and it has been shown to be the case. We've got away with that."

Second-placed United have yet to make a signing so far this month in the transfer window.

With the club's takeover situation still unresolved, Heckingbottom reiterated that he is working to a specific transfer budget, as it stands.

