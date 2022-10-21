Rhys Norrington-Davies is a victim of circumstance, admits Sheffield United boss

The stricken Sheffield United defender was stretchered off with a hamstring injury early on in the late loss at Coventry, on a night which saw the Blades' winless Championship run stretch to five games.

Norrington-Davies cut a disconsolate figure as he was carried off with his participation in the World Cup with Wales placed in jeopardy.

United are awaiting the prognosis, with Norrington-Davies, who has played 17 times for club and country this term, being the latest addition to a crippling injury count which is into the double figures for the second successive season.

The Blades squad may ordinarily be one of the strongest in the Championship, but the absence of a number of leading players and the demands of the fixture list, has meant that several have not been able to have a breather and their minutes be managed as much as Heckingbottom would desire.

Heckingbottom, who had just four fit senior players to work with at the club's training ground during the last international break, said: "I have started to track them now. I am frustrated, but we know why we cannot do as much training as possible.

"As we have not got those numbers and when its Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, it's play, recover, prepare.

"We lost a lot in the international break and the majority of our starters played 90 minutes (such as) George (Baldock), Rhys, Sander (Berge), Eags (John Egan).

"We could have done without it and we were left with four back. We track absolutely everything. It will certainly be a different story in this next international break."

On the situation with Norrington-Davies, he added: "I don't want to jump the gun. Let's see what happens in the next couple of days.

"Obviously, he's upset and we all know why, but let's wait and see.

"It's a hamstring (injury)."

