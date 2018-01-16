Ricky Holmes last piece of jigsaw for Sheffield United

CHRIS WILDER has indicated Sheffield United’s work in the transfer window is complete after making Ricky Holmes his fourth signing inside a little over a week.

The 30-year-old has joined the Blades from Charlton Athletic in a deal believed to be worth in the region of £400,000.

Holmes, who played under Wilder at Northampton Town, has been a long-standing target for the Championship club.

Like Ryan Leonard, who last week joined from Southend United, moves were first made last summer to bring Holmes to Bramall Lane only for the Londoners to stand firm in their desire to retain the midfielder

Wilder, however, refused to be put off and Holmes joins Leonard and Lee Evans in moving to United permanently.

“I worked with Ricky previously and it is no secret that I am an admirer of his ability,” said the United chief, who also signed James Wilson on loan from Manchester United last week.

He has something a little different and I am confident that his best years are ahead of him. He completes the jigsaw of our incoming transfers. Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder

As Wilder expressed his delight at landing Holmes, Cameron Carter-Vickers was heading back to parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender, who netted on debut at Bolton Wanderers in September, made 17 appearances on loan at the Lane.

Elsewhere, Jack Payne was recalled from his spell at Oxford United by Huddersfield Town amid suggestions the midfielder will be sent out on loan to a different club later this month.

Blackburn Rovers are believed to be interested in the 23-year-old along with a couple of Championship outfits.

Eunan O’Kane has been hit with a three-game ban following his red card for Leeds United in last Saturday’s defeat at Ipswich Town.

The midfielder clashed with Jonas Knudsen during the first half just yards from referee Robert Jones, with footage emerging over the weekend to suggest he struck the Dane with his head.

Harrogate Town, meanwhile, will tonight look to keep alive hopes of a Yorkshire club lifting the FA Trophy for a fourth consecutive year.

The National League North promotion hopefuls, the county’s last representative in the Trophy, host St Albans in a second round replay, a home tie against Billericay awaiting the winners in the next stage