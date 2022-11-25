'Right time to step aside' - Sheffield United head coach resigns after Bramall Lane defeat

Neil Redfearn has resigned as head coach of Sheffield United Women following his side’s 2-0 defeat to London City Lionesses in front of a record league crowd at Bramall Lane last Sunday.

The former Leeds United manager joined the Blades in August 2020 and Zoe Johnson, head of women's football at United, admits the 57-year-old’s decision has been met with disappointment.

Johnson and technical director, Luke Turner, will take temporary charge of the side this weekend as they take on Everton at Scunthorpe United's Glanford Park. Sheffield United are third bottom of the FA Women’s Championship with two wins from their opening eight games, with one draw and five defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redfearn explained: "I would like to thank everyone connected with Sheffield United for their support during my time as manager of the women's team. I am proud of the players and staff, who have performed exceptionally well in an increasingly full-time league with a win percentage of 44 per cent across all competitions, and I wish them all the very best in their future careers.

WALSALL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Neil Redfearn, Manager of Sheffield United looks on as his team warms up during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match between Aston Villa Women and Sheffield United Women at Banks's Stadium on November 17, 2021 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a real pleasure to witness and support the development of everyone we have worked with over the past couple of years and I am proud of those who continue to make progress as players and as individuals.

"I would like to thank Carl Shieber and Zoe Johnson for their continued support of the team, as well as the fans who have bought into what we have been aiming to achieve. Whilst I have really enjoyed managing Sheffield United, I feel it is the right time to step aside. I hope the club continues to challenge the best teams in the league and I look forward to seeing their progress in the coming seasons."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson added: "We were hoping for an upturn in form and confidence as we kick off our Continental Cup this weekend and are disappointed that Neil has decided to step down. He has been a fantastic leader at both Bramall Lane and Shirecliffe, the club has made progress in his time as head coach and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him."

Blades chairman, Yusuf Giansiracusa, commented: "On behalf of the board, I'd like to thank Neil for his hard work in his time as a Blade. The efforts and progress of the women's team in the last two years hasn't gone unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad